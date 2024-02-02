How to watch Fordham vs St.Louis: Streaming info for Saturday’s A10 men’s basketball game

It’s the Fordham Rams vs St. Louis Billikens this Saturday, February 3 in an A10 men’s basketball thriller on USA Network. Tip off is at 2:30 PM ET at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. See below for everything you need to know about Saturday’s Fordham vs St. Louis match up.

The Fordham Rams (9-12) are looking for redemption after falling to the Richmond Spiders on Wednesday at home. With the loss, the Rams now hold a 3-5 record in conference play. Last season, the Rams finished 12-6 in the A10.

Fordham senior guard Kyle Rose continues to shine in spite of the team’s struggles. Rose currently ranks 2nd in steals per game in the conference this season and has the 7th most career steels in program history (189).

The St. Louis Billikens currently hold the longest losing streak in the A10, having dropped the last 5 games. The team’s 8-13 record is the worst record through 21 games since the 2016-17 season when head coach Travis Ford began his tenure, however, Ford still remains optimistic about the Billikens season:

“Every year has twists and turns and different things. We’re dealing with 18- to 24-year-olds. That’s the life I’ve lived for a very long time, a very long time. And one thing I found out: It doesn’t always go as you expect it. Sometimes it goes much better. Sometimes it goes about the way you expect it. And sometimes, it’s like, ‘Wow, I didn’t expect this.’ We still believe our best is in us. But it’s going to start with things that aren’t on the stat sheet.”

How to watch Fordham vs St. Louis:

When: Saturday, February 3

