Top News

2024 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Auburn vs. FSU in NCAA DI Men’s Golf Championships final
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
U.S. Women’s Open: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
Shriners Children's Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson had a ‘complicated’ relationship with golf and media, but never with her fans

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_auburnsemifinal_240528.jpg
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardintv_240528.jpg
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after advancing
nbc_golf_ncaasemifinalshl_240528.jpg
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play Semifinals

Auburn vs. FSU in NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships final
Auburn vs. FSU in NCAA DI Men's Golf Championships final
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
U.S. Women's Open: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
Shriners Children's Open - Round Two
Lexi Thompson had a 'complicated' relationship with golf and media, but never with her fans

Auburn, FSU set for 'incredible' championship
Auburn, FSU set for 'incredible' championship
Auburn's 'job isn't finished' after advancing
Auburn's 'job isn't finished' after advancing
HLs: NCAA Men's Team Match Play Semifinals
HLs: NCAA Men's Team Match Play Semifinals

Watch Now

RBC Canadian Open will provide 'unique test'

May 28, 2024 11:19 PM
Golf Central’s Rex Hoggard catches up with players who are set to participate in both the Canadian Open as well as the U.S. Open over the course of the next month.
nbc_golf_gc_auburnsemifinal_240528.jpg
3:40
Auburn, FSU set for ‘incredible’ championship
nbc_golf_gc_nickclinardintv_240528.jpg
1:08
Auburn’s ‘job isn’t finished’ after advancing
nbc_golf_gc_ncaamensreact_240527.jpg
4:43
Tai wins ‘tough’ Men’s Golf Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_quarterfinals_240527.jpg
3:42
Men’s Match Play Quarterfinals to be ‘fascinating’
nbc_golf_gc_hiroshitaiintv_240527.jpg
2:18
Tai reflects on winning NCAA Indiv. Championship
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
1:56
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
nbc_golf_gc_davisrileyintv_240526.jpg
1:24
Riley able to ‘stay patient’ in win at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerintv_240526.jpg
3:15
Scheffler ‘proud’ of fight at Colonial
nbc_golf_gc_graysonmurrayfamily_240526.jpg
2:36
Murray’s family puts out statement on his death
nbc_golf_gc_webbsimpsonintv_240525.jpg
4:02
Simpson reflects on impact Murray had on his life
