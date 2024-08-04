Four-star point guard Kayden Mingo is set on visits

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Coming into the circuit season, Kayden Mingo was very tactical with his approach. His main focus was built around growing as a playmaker and point guard in all facets as he steps out of the shadows produced by playing alongside VJ Edgecombe for multiple years and embraces his role as a leader. By August, Mingo was one of the Nike EYBL’s most offensively efficient scorers, draining 1.06 points per possession and averaging 18.1 points a game this summer leading the PSA Cardinals. “I feel like my game grew in a lot of ways for sure,” Mingo said. “The biggest thing for me was growing as a leader and making my teammates better. I want to be able to change the game for not just myself but my teammates, so I feel like the mental part of my game has grown a lot.”