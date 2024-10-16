Alabama vs. Tennessee prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Knoxville to face the Tennessee Volunteers in one of college football’s most storied rivalries. Question marks surround each team.

For the Crismon Tide, can Kalen DeBoer live up to the lofty expectations set by his predecessor, Nick Saban, or will they lose their second game in their last three?

For Josh Heupel, can he steer his inexperienced redshirt freshman QB Nico Iamaleava to stardom?

The Tide, led by quarterback Jalen Milroe, enters this game having won 16 of the last 17 meetings between the two.

The Tide’s offense is electric, but the Volunteers’ defense is one of the best in the country.

With much on the line between these two sides, expect this week’s clash to be remembered forever.

Game Details & How to Watch Alabama @ Tennessee

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 3:30 PM EST

3:30 PM EST Site: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium City: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN TV/Streaming: ABC

Game Odds for Alabama @ Tennessee

Moneyline: Alabama (-150), Tennessee (+130)

Alabama (-150), Tennessee (+130) Spread: Alabama -3

Alabama -3 Total: 56.5

Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas leans Alabama moneyline:

“Despite the Crimson Tide’s loss to unranked Vanderbilt, this team is still a team to fear throughout the season. Their offense ranks 11th in EPA per play, and it’s deadly explosive with Milroe and true freshman sensation Ryan Williams. Tennessee’s defense is one of the best in the country, but their offense is anemic.”

National Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Favorite: Texas +375

Texas +375 Alabama: +850

+850 Tennessee: +2000

SEC Championship Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Favorite: Texas +120

Texas +120 Alabama: +450

+450 Tennessee: +2000

Names to Know for Alabama @ Tennessee

Alabama Crimson Tide: QB Jalen Milroe – Last season, Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to have three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the same game. This season, he’s become the first Alabama quarterback to have at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in his first six games of the season.

QB Jalen Milroe – Last season, Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to have three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the same game. This season, he’s become the first Alabama quarterback to have at least one rushing and one passing touchdown in his first six games of the season. Tennessee Volunteers: QB Nico Iamaleava – Iamaleava’s season has not been the one he’s hoped for so far. He’s only eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark once this season, in their 51-10 thrashing of North Carolina State.

Top Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Alabama @ Tennessee

Alabama’s last seven road games have gone OVER.

Tennessee is 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games against teams above .500.

Tennessee is 1-4-1 against the spread as a home underdog under Heupel.

Tennessee has lost seven of their last 10 games as an underdog.

