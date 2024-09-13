Alabama vs Wisconsin Best bets: Odds, expert picks, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

It’s Friday, September 13th and we’ve got Week 3 action on the slate with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Wisconsin Badgers all set to square off from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon.

This is a non-conference matchup and the third-ever meeting between the Tide and Badgers. The two have not met since 2015 and 1928 before that, so this is not common territory for either school.

Alabama (12-2 last season) is 2-0 this year with a 42-16 victory over USF fueled by a 28-3 fourth quarter in Week 2. The Tide lost in the College Football Playoff to the eventual champion, Michigan Wolverines 27-20 in OT.

Wisconsin (7-6 last season) is 2-0 this year with 14-point victories over both Western Michigan and South Dakota. The Badgers season ended in a loss to LSU, 35-31 in the Reliaquest Bowl.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

How to watch Alabama vs. Wisconsin Saturday:

· Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

· Time: 12:00 PM EST

· Site: Camp Randall Stadium

· City: Madison, Wisconsin

· TV/Streaming: FOX



Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Alabama vs. Wisconsin - Week 3

The latest odds as of Friday morning:



Money line: Alabama -800, Wisconsin +550

Alabama -800, Wisconsin +550 Spread: Alabama -16.5 (-110)

Alabama -16.5 (-110) Total: 49 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The odds for this game have stayed constant since opening, which implies this could be one of the sharper lines on the week. With Alabama using a +25 fourth quarter, the Tide could cover at any time. However, Wisconsin will be a step up in competition and looking for a season-defining win when they host Alabama.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Wisconsin Badgers in Week 3:

Wisconsin is rarely a home underdog, only eight times since 2005 has that happened. However, the Badgers are an impressive 6-2 ATS in those games. Despite the strong trend, Alabama is a different beast and most will agree that Jalen Milroe is more reliable and safer than Tyler Van Dyke.

The Tide’s defense is shaping up to be a dominant one and Wisconsin’s offense didn’t reach 30 points versus either Western Michigan or South Dakota. I lean toward Alabama and like the Under in this matchup which should be run-oriented. Alabama’s defense is a fun sprinkle to score a touchdown for Week 3 (+340) that we discussed on Bet the EDGE.

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Georgia +280 to +275

Texas +850 to +550

Tennessee +3500 to +2200

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 17.0%

Georgia 12.1%

Texas 9.1%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 19.3%

Georgia 17.2%

Miami 11.5%

Biggest Liabilities



Ohio State

Miami

Tennessee

Quarterback matchup for Alabama vs. Wisconsin

Alabama: Jalen Milroe (70.6 QBR) has nine total touchdowns through two games and 475 yards. Milroe recorded two rushing scores in each of the first two games to start the season and ended last year with 12 rushing touchdowns along with 23 through the air. He looks on pace to eclipse both in his Heisman campaign.

Jalen Milroe (70.6 QBR) has nine total touchdowns through two games and 475 yards. Milroe recorded two rushing scores in each of the first two games to start the season and ended last year with 12 rushing touchdowns along with 23 through the air. He looks on pace to eclipse both in his Heisman campaign. Wisconsin: Tyler Van Dyke (31.6 QBR) is a Miami (FL) transfer that tossed 2,703 passing yards for 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions for the Hurricanes last season. The Badgers quarterback has one touchdown pass on 63 attempts this season with a 60.3 completion percentage.

Alabama & Wisconsin team stats and betting trends

· Alabama posted 28 points in the fourth quarter against USF and out-scored its opponents 49-10 in the second half of the first two games.

· Jalen Milroe is one of the current front-runners for the Heisman. He sits eighth at +1100 odds on BetMGM and a win here should push him into the top five.

· Wisconsin has only been a home underdog in eight games since 2005, finishing 6-2 ATS (against the spread) in those matchups.

· The Badgers have two 100-yard rushers through two games, Chez Mellusi and Cade Yacamelli. Mellusi has a team-high three rushing touchdowns this season, which is one off from his season-high while he backed up Braelon Allen (12 TDs).

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Eric Froton (@CFFroton)