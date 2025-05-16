WATCH: Max Homa nearly aces par-4 14th amid blazing start Friday at PGA Championship

After struggling on the back nine Thursday, Max Homa opened on the same stretch in Round 2 of the PGA Championship and got off to a blazing start.

Homa birdied the par-4 10th and par-3 13th before nearly holing his tee shot on the the 347-yard, par-4 14th at Quail Hollow Club.

It's a 347-yard par 4 and Max Homa did this... #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/SY0tabOf6a — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 16, 2025

He followed that tap-in eagle with a birdie at the par-5 15th to get to 5 under for the round and 3 under for the championship, four off the lead.