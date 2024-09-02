Boston College vs. Florida State Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 2

Still smarting from a Week 0 loss to Georgia Tech, Florida State welcomes the Eagles of Boston College to Tallahassee for the Week 1 finale in college football. The Seminoles lost 24-21 to the Yellowjackets last week in Dublin, Ireland. FSU struggled offensively putting up only 291 yards to go along with those 21 points.

This is the 1st game of the season for Boston College. The Eagles finished 2023 a respectable 7-6 but lost Head Coach Jeff Hafley to the NFL (new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers). Bill O’Brien takes over in Chestnut Hill. O’Brien has been the head coach at Penn State and Houston (NFL) and also worked as an assistant coach with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the New England Patriots.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insights weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Game details & how to watch the Eagles vs. Seminoles tonight

● Date: Monday, September 2, 2024

● Time: 7:30PM EST

● Site: Doak Campbell Stadium

● City: Tallahassee, FL

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Boston College vs. Florida State

● Moneyline : Boston College +550, Florida State -800

● Spread : Seminoles -16.5

● Total : 50

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the points but has yet to get involved.

“No bet from me, but after what we saw from FSU in Ireland, it’s hard to imagine they win by more than two touchdowns.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes FSU…at least early.

“We’ve got different schemes, new coaches at BC…I can’t trust that. So, I’m actually going Florida State 1st Quarter -3.5…I think that Florida State comes back home and gets the chop going early.”

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing:

Boston College Projected Win Total (Regular Season) – 4.5

Florida State Projected Win Total (Regular Season) – 8.5

ACC Championship Winner Odds:

Favorite: Miami Hurricanes +250

Florida State Seminoles +600

Boston College Eagles +20000

Names to Know for Boston College and Florida State

○ Eagles: QB Thomas Castellanos – Dual-Threat BC signal-caller was respectable in 2023 totaling 2,146 yards in the air and 957 on the ground. He was responsible for 26 Total TDs.

○ Seminoles: RB Lawrance Toafili – needs more touches after gaining 32 yards rushing on 8 carries and catching 3 balls for 25 yards.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest player news from the NFL and MLB. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Eagles vs. the Seminoles

● FSU QB DJ Uiagalelei threw for only 193 yards last week in Dublin

● BC ‘s offensive line returns 77% of its snaps

● FSU has won 9 straight at Doak Campbell Stadium

● BC is 1-8 ATS in their last 9 games in September

● BC ranked #110 out of 133 FBS Schools against the run

● The OVER cashed in 9 of Boston College’s 13 games last season

● Boston College went 5-8 against the spread last season

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)



