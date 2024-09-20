Charlotte 49ers vs. Indiana Hoosiers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, and stats for Week 4

Following a thrashing of the UCLA Bruins last weekend, the Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) step outside of the Big Ten for a Saturday tilt with the Charlotte 49ers (1-2). A victory for Curt Cignetti would equal the program’s start in 2020 when their quarterback was Michael Penix Jr.

Led in 2024 by Big Ten Player of the Week Kurtis Rourke (7 TDs and 0 INTs on the season), the Hoosiers offense has scored 150 points in its 1st three games. Coach Cignetti’s defense has been dominant as well yielding just 2 TDs and 23 points in those three games.

Charlotte should offer a slightly bigger challenge than any of the Hoosiers’ previous opponents (FIU, Western Illinois, and UCLA) in that they can score points. The 49ers tallied 20 earlier this season in a loss to the Tar Heels of North Carolina. That said, the Spread is 28.5pts. for a reason. Indiana is expected to remain unbeaten and trounce the visiting 49ers.

Lets dive into the matchup and find some angles to attack from a bettor’s perspective.

Game Details and How to watch Charlotte vs. Indiana Live

· Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

· Time: 12PM EST

· Site: Memorial Stadium

· City: Bloomington, Indiana

· TV/Streaming: BTN

Latest Game odds for Charlotte vs. Indiana - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday:

· Moneyline: Charlotte 49ers (+2000), Indiana Hoosiers (-10000)

· Spread: Hoosiers -28.5 (-115)

· Total: 49.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is buying in to Coach Cignetti and the Hoosiers’ high-powered offense:

“Coach Cignetti, boat racing everybody. Watch out Big 10. They’re putting up points, and they’re getting the Charlotte 49ers at home. The Niners have already lost by 23 to James Madison and by 18 to North Carolina. So, yeah, I think that this Indiana team could score 40. They could also cover the number at -28.5 because they’re beating everybody by 30+.”

Quarterback matchup for Charlotte vs. Indiana

· Charlotte: Max Brown – the sophomore signal-caller has thrown for 368 yards through 3 games completing 52.6% of his passes with 1 TD and 3 INTs

· Indiana: Kurtis Rourke – the senior transferred in the offseason after spending 5 seasons with Ohio University. He currently is completing 74.3% of his passes and has already thrown for 755 yards, 7 TDs and 0 INTs

49ers vs. Hoosiers player notes and recent stats

This is the 1 st meeting between these schools in football.

meeting between these schools in football. Since the start of 2023, the city of Charlotte, NC has seen some bad football. The Charlotte 49ers (NCAAF) and the Carolina Panthers (NFL) are a combined 6-28 since the start of the 2023 football season.

The Charlotte 49ers’ pass defense is giving up an average of 260 yards per game.

Charlotte’s lone win over a Power 4 school since joining the FBS was against Duke in 2021.

