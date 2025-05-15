 Skip navigation
MLB: Game One-Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
Twins at Orioles prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 15
2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day Three
PGA Championship 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Quail Hollow
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk provisionally suspended in doping case

Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 1 Rooney, Man United
rorygolfpgaquailhollow.jpg
Will Rory be refocused enough to win the PGA?
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow's 13th
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow's 13th

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
PGA Championship 2025: Weather drastically improves, no preferred lies in Round 1

  
Published May 15, 2025 07:14 AM

After enduring roughly 5 inches of rain in the last 10 days, including downpours this week, Thursday offers a much brighter forecast for the start of the 107th PGA Championship.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s with winds blowing up to 15 mph — and no rain at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

There will also be no preferred lies. PGA officials said Wednesday that the field will play the ball as it lies in the fairway. Quail Hollow is equipped with a SubAir system.