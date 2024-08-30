Florida International @ Indiana Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 31

It is a new era of Indiana Hoosiers football with former JMU Head Coach Chris Cignetti taking the reigns. The program suffered through a 3-9 season (1-8 in the Big Ten) in 2023 and has enjoyed two winning seasons since 2007.

Florida International is looking to rebound from a 4-8 season in 2023. It has been rough sledding for FIU for quite a few years as they have not had a winning season since 2018.

Game details & how to watch Panthers vs. Hoosiers Saturday

● Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

● Time: 3:30PM EST

● Site: Memorial Stadium

● City: Bloomington, OH

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Florida International vs. Indiana

● Moneyline : Florida International (+900), Indiana (-1600)

● Spread : Hoosiers -21.5

● Total : 51.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning to the Game Total OVER 51.5

“Indiana was 1-2 ATS as a home favorite last season. However, things should be trending up for the Hoosiers this year! They brought in Ohio stud quarterback Kurtis Rourke and a ton of defensive reinforcements. It could take a while to gel, which makes me think over 51.5 points is a solid angle.”

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) is taking Indiana 1Q -6.5

“I graduated from the Indiana University of PA (IUP) and when I was there, so was Curt Cignetti. He’s worked his way up from the DII powerhouse to the Hoosiers and will coach his first game on the sideline of Indiana against FIU. Cignetti landed Ohio transfer Kurtis Rourke at QB, which is a great addition for a strong offensive start, something this team needs. Give me Indiana 1Q -6.5.”

Names to Know for Florida International vs. Indiana

· Panthers: WR Kris Mitchell - With 64 receptions for 1,118 yards and seven TDs, Mitchell was an piece of the offense last season for FIU.

· Hoosiers: QB Brendan Sorsby – In 2023, Sorsby passed for 1,587 yards (132.3 per game), completing 57.0% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games last year. On the ground, Sorsby scored four touchdowns and accumulated 286 yards

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Panthers vs. Hoosiers

● Hoosiers HC Chris Cignetti has never posted a sub-.500 record in 13 seasons as a Head Coach

● FIU is on the road this week but when they do play at home it will be at the newly named Pitbull Stadium

● The Panthers lost their final four games and seven of their last eight in 2023

