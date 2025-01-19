For the brotherhood: Ohio State approaches final hurdle vs. Notre Dame

Where do you even begin with this Ohio State team? Do you start with its unwavering resilience? Maybe the determined leadership of a senior class who returned to the squad to chase something greater than personal goals? Or perhaps the best starting point is to focus on the brotherhood—one that has carried through every win or loss to bring the team to where it is today.

The Buckeyes are headed south to Atlanta to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a national championship on the line. It’s a matchup rooted in deep history and pride, but for head coach Ryan Day and his squad, it’s about proving that their bond—one molded through both adversity and victory—is what makes them unstoppable.

“We want to keep this team together,” Day said following the Buckeyes’ thrilling win against Texas. “Now they get 10 more days together and an opportunity to tell their story if they win one more.”

From the start of the regular season, the many seniors who decided to return to Ohio State have naturally paved the way for the rest of their teammates, determined to cement an immortal legacy and achieve their ultimate aspiration: winning a national championship.

Even transfers who were brought into Ohio State’s family just this year like Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins seem to have fallen right into place, becoming key players in the explosive Buckeye offense.Running back Judkins emphasized their camaraderie after reaching the end zone twice during their semifinal victory against Texas.

“It’s not about me. It’s about my teammates,” he said. “This is such a great group of guys, and we’ve been through so much adversity this year.”

Selflessness and unity are the foundation of the Buckeyes’ playoff run. Through it all, the brotherhood is what has inspired and encouraged Ohio State to keep fighting each and every week in order to stay together.

“It’s their family against our family,” Day said before the Cotton Bowl. “I know one thing: When you have family, you do everything you can to defend your family.” The Buckeyes took their coach’s message and ran with it, especially Jack Sawyer, as “Captain Jack” delivered the 83-yard scoop-and-score fumble return that secured Ohio State’s spot in Atlanta.

That now legendary play showed how leaders like Sawyer strive to dominate on the field not just for themselves, but for the brothers fighting alongside them.

When reflecting on his game-defining moment, Sawyer emphasized the convoy of teammates that accompanied him down the length of the field.

“I was running out of steam, and when I looked back, they were running with me side by side,” Sawyer said. “That just speaks volumes to who this team is and how we always have each other’s backs. I love Ohio State football.”

That support has stayed true through the toughest of times and even strengthened after the team’s stunning loss to Michigan. In the aftermath of defeat, the Buckeyes stormed into the playoff and proved that their unity was stronger than ever against a trio of powerhouses in Tennessee, Oregon and Texas.

Ohio State’s journey in the playoffs began with a contagious defiant energy and radiated through The Shoe with a dominant 42-17 win against the Volunteers. The Buckeyes were able to look adversity straight in the eyes and take over in all aspects of the game.

“The resiliency of this team has been incredible,” Sawyer said. “We left last year with a sore taste in our mouths and then we heard the same thing a month ago. We kept swinging, and it’s all because of the guys next to me.”

Coaches, players and fans alike are confident in this Ohio State team—but more importantly, the Buckeyes are confident in themselves to keep fighting as they head to Atlanta. The team will only go as far as Howard can take them under center, and Day has full faith in his quarterback to rally the troops on Monday.

“Will’s leadership has been at the forefront of it all, the way that Will can take this team on his shoulders and not only lead the way but pump guys up as well,” Day said.

Like Howard has been saying all year: “The job’s not finished until we win it all.” The Buckeyes are now 60 minutes away from achieving their dream. They know the stakes, and they’re ready to finish the job—for the brotherhood.

