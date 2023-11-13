Heisman Odds: The Favorite Nixed

There’s been yet another shift atop the odds board for the Heisman proving it is still a wide-open race for college’s top individual honor.

Lets work in reverse as we look at the latest odds board at BetMGM:

J.J. McCarthy – Michigan quarterback

We are including the Wolverines’ signal-caller (+10000) in this write-up because as recently as two weeks ago he was a contender, but McCarthy’s campaign is over following his outing at Beaver Stadium which resulted in a win but a combined 94 yards passing and rushing.

Marvin Harrison, Jr. – Ohio State wide receiver

Ohio State officially launched Harrison’s final push for the Heisman (#HereComesTheSon) and the Buckeye’s star wideout (+450) did not disappoint against Michigan State catching seven passes for 149 yards and two scores as well as rushing the ball once for 19 yards and a touchdown. His odds sit at +450 with all eyes focused on The Big Game in a couple weeks.

Jayden Daniels – LSU quarterback

This may be the most interesting case on the board as the LSU QB (+400) has the best numbers in the nation this season. Completing 71.4% of his passes while totaling 3164 yards including 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions. His passer rating is 202.1. Oh by the way, Daniels has also rushed for 918 yards and eight scores. Is the senior from San Bernardino, CA being punished because the Tigers’ defense is porous?

Michael Penix, Jr. – Washington quarterback

Penix (+275) was special when he needed to be in the second half this past weekend against the two-time defending Pac 12 champion Utah Utes but the senior from Tampa, FL saw his odds fell from the pole position. His season stats: 3533 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions (68% completion percentage) for a rating of 170.5.

Bo Nix – Oregon quarterback

The new leader in the clubhouse, Nix (+100) has the Ducks in position to win the Pac 12 title game and should they do that, claim a spot in the four-team playoff for the national title. The senior’s stats for the season: 3135 yards with 29 touchdowns and two interceptions (77.7% completion percentage) for a rating of 184.7.

The race is down to four with undoubtedly a few surprises remaining before we get to the podium in New York City.

*all odds courtesy of BetMGM



