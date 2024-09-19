Why the Heisman Trophy race must include Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter

Let’s get this out of the way: Colorado is not a great football team. The Buffs are not going to contend for a Big 12 title. They’ll be nowhere near the College Football Playoff.

But Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is and will remain one of the best players in the sport. It doesn’t matter if his team wins a lot of games or a little; Hunter deserves consideration for college football’s greatest individual honor. He’s one of the best receivers and one of the best cornerbacks in the country at the same time.

Hunter played 129 snaps against North Dakota State. Then he played 126 snaps against Nebraska. Against Colorado State, he played 123 snaps. The Buffs basically just keep him on the field at all times — which is incredibly hard on the body. But Hunter does it and does it well. In the win over Colorado State, Hunter had 13 receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns plus an interception, five tackles and a pass breakup. That kind of stat line is unheard of.

Heisman Trophy voters like myself have a duty to seek out the very best players in the sport. Even if they aren’t quarterbacks. Even if they aren’t on CFP contenders. And Hunter deserves our attention for the rest of the season, which is why I’ve got him on my top-five list this week. It’s where he deserves to be, but it’s also a reminder to both my peers and myself not to forget about him over the coming weeks.

The rest of my list this week is pretty self-explanatory. Miami quarterback Cam Ward has thrown for more than 300 yards and at least three touchdowns in each of the Canes’ games so far this season. Jaxson Dart and Nico Iamaleava both oversee explosive offenses that will be key to carrying their teams to potential Playoff berths. And Jalen Milroe, who already excelled as a runner and with the deep ball, continues to develop as a passer in the short- and intermediate passing game, making him one of the best all-around quarterbacks in the country as well.

Quinn Ewers is off the list this week due to his oblique injury, and while it was tempting to slot his replacement into the top five, I don’t want to add to the crazy-high expectations that Arch Manning already faces. But it’s pretty clear so far that whoever plays quarterback in Steve Sarkisian’s offense at Texas deserves Heisman Trophy consideration, so I’m sure there will be burnt orange on this list again quite soon.