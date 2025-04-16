 Skip navigation
Former Cal running back Jaydn Ott transfers to Oklahoma

  
Published April 16, 2025 11:14 AM

Former California running back Jaydn Ott is transferring to Oklahoma, providing a big boost to the Sooners offense.

The Sooners announced that Ott has signed with the program. Ott was able to commit earlier because he is a graduate transfer.

Ott was severely limited last season after injuring his ankle in the season opener and was held to 385 yards on 116 carries with four TD runs and an average of only 3.3 yards per carry.

But Ott was one of the most dynamic runners in college football the previous two seasons when healthy and will be a key piece of Oklahoma’s offense following a down season in 2024.

The Sooners went 6-7 last season and were just 2-6 in conference play in their first season in the SEC, finishing second to last in scoring in conference games with 16.5 points per game. Oklahoma’s 3.14 yards per carry ranked last in the SEC in conference games.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables already added former Washington State quarterback John Mateer as a transfer in December.

Ott ran for 897 yards and scored 11 TDs as a freshman at Cal in 2022 and led the Pac-12 in rushing with 1,315 yards and scored 14 total touchdowns in 2023. Ott averaged 5.32 yards per carry in those two seasons.

Cal has lost two of its most important offensive players to the transfer portal this offseason with quarterback Fernando Mendoza transferring to Indiana in the winter. The departure of Ott leaves Jaivian Thomas as the No. 1 back for the Golden Bears. Thomas led the team last season with 626 yards rushing and seven TDs.

The Sooners also announced they added former Stanford offensive lineman as a transfer. Jake Maikkula started 11 games for the Cardinal last season.