‘White Out energy': Franklin challenges Penn State fans ahead of Illinois clash

For the first time since 2021, No. 9 Penn State will open Big Ten play against a ranked opponent. Saturday also marks the first time since 2015 that the Nittany Lions will open conference play at home, and Penn State head coach James Franklin is counting on the fans to show No. 19 Illinois why there is no home field advantage quite like Beaver Stadium.

“We need this place rocking next week,” Franklin said after his team’s historic 56-0 win over Kent State last Saturday. “I’m calling for White Out energy.”

Penn State’s annual White Out game has become a staple of its football program. Since its inception in 2004, the White Out has created one of the most raucous environments in all of college football. The Nittany Lions have won six of their last seven White Outs—three of which rank in the top five most-attended games in Beaver Stadium history.

What is the best stadium in the Big Ten? Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss Nebraska's upward projection through the first three weeks of the season, and why Penn State's Beaver Stadium is the best in the conference.

The official White Out isn’t scheduled until Nov. 9, when the Washington Huskies come to Happy Valley, but Franklin and the coaching staff are all-in on replicating the environment Saturday.

The last time the Fighting Illini played in Beaver Stadium was also in 2021. No. 7 Penn State hosted 2-5 Illinois, needing a bounce-back win to have a chance to make the Big Ten Championship, and eventually the College Football Playoff. Instead, Illinois sprung a 20-18 upset in college football’s first ever nine-overtime game to dash the Nittany Lions’ hopes for their first ever playoff berth.

Three years later, Penn State is 3-0, back in the top ten and primed to end that drought with the newly expanded 12-team field.

The Nittany Lions went on the road in Week 1 and handled West Virginia 38-15 but then struggled against Bowling Green during their home opener the next week. The Falcons had a four-point lead at halftime and totaled 286 yards in the first half, but Penn State’s defense toughened up and allowed just 89 yards and three points the rest of the game as the Nittany Lions won by a touchdown.

Penn State then came off a bye to face a struggling Kent State team. The Nittany Lions broke a 98-year-old school record with 718 total yards in one game to regain momentum heading into their conference opener.

What lessons can we learn from Matthew Sluka’s situation in NIL era? UNLV starting QB Matthew Sluka announced that he would not play any more games for the Rebels over an NIL dispute.

As for the Fighting Illini, they’re flying high atop the Big Ten standings, 4-0 and coming off a 31-24 win over then-No. 22 Nebraska in overtime on the road last Friday night. That was Illinois’s second win over a ranked opponent after it defeated No. 19 Kansas 23-17 in Week 2.

“Their win on the road at Nebraska was a really big win for them, so they’re coming in here confident, but they’re also coming in here already going on the road and finding success in a tough environment,” Franklin said in his press conference Monday. “Nebraska is a storied program. They take a lot of pride in their stadium and their game day environment as well, so I think that would give Illinois a ton of confidence coming into our place.”

Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer has been impressive so far this season. The junior is already four touchdowns shy of passing last season’s total of 13 and has yet to throw an interception. Last season against Penn State, Altmeyer had 15 completions for 163 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions.

“He’s doing a really good job of managing the game. He’s throwing completions for a high percentage. He’s protecting the football. He’s getting the ball into the end zone,” Franklin said. “He’s really doing a nice job.”

Unpacking the history of Illinois and Penn State Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge discuss Illinois and Penn State's first matchup as ranked teams since 2008, and what to expect from both teams at Beaver Stadium in Week 5.

But that’s not all that has improved. Illinois’s secondary allowed almost 230 yards through the air per game last season. This year, the secondary allows 188 passing yards per game, which is a big reason why its defense allows just 12.5 points per game.

“I think their secondary is really going to be a challenge for us,” Franklin said. “These guys do a really good job. They play a decent amount of man coverage, and they’re extremely competitive.”

However, Penn State’s offense has improved as well under new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. The Nittany Lions have the 18th-best scoring offense in the country, averaging 282.7 passing yards per game (29th) with junior quarterback Drew Allar and 255 rushing yards per game (10th) with junior running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

A big part of the offensive success is due to the development of the wide receiver room. The group struggled last season: Wideout KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the room with 673 yards before transferring to Auburn over the offseason, followed by tight ends Tyler Warren and Theo Johnson with 422 and 341 yards, respectively.

Heisman Trophy hopeful Ashton Jeanty is about to step into the spotlight (again) Jeanty and Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter are among those in the mix for the Heisman Trophy this season.

“We’ve got to put them in the best position we possibly can to be successful, and they’ve got to continue to get better and compete and be aggressive,” Franklin said of his receivers. “I think we’re at our best at the receiver position when those guys are being aggressive, and I’ve seen it more consistently in practice.”

Illinois’ stingy defensive unit will be the toughest challenge Franklin’s explosive offense has faced so far this fall, and Saturday’s visitors already have two ranked wins under their belt, with an eye on once again spoiling Penn State’s playoff hopes in front of its home crowd. But if the Nittany Lions faithful bathes Beaver Stadium in white, it may just make the difference under the bright lights of a top-20 showdown.

How to watch Illinois vs. Penn State

Date : Saturday, September 28th

: Saturday, September 28th Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET) Venue : Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania

: Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania Watch: NBC, Peacock

About the Author

Mitch Corcoran is a senior at Penn State University and has been on the staff of Onward State, the student blog, since his junior year. With Onward State, Mitch is an associate editor and has covered several varsity sports, including being on the football and men’s volleyball beats since the spring of 2024.