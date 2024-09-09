 Skip navigation
Iowa, Minnesota slated for Big Ten clash on NBC in college football Week 4

  
Published September 9, 2024 04:28 PM

The winner of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy will be decided in Week 4, and you can catch the action on NBC and Peacock: The Iowa Hawkeyes will head to Minnesota for a primetime battle with the Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. ET on Sept. 21.

It will be quite the atmosphere at Huntington Bank Stadium, with Minnesota hosting a “Maroon Out” as they try to defend last year’s rivalry win that came with some controversy. Iowa’s Cooper DeJean returned a punt late in the fourth quarter for what would’ve been a game-winning touchdown, but a ruling of an invalid fair catch signal nullified the play and Minnesota won, 12-10 — the first time they’d won in Iowa since 1999.

So it’ll be the Hawkeyes looking to return the favor this year, and that highly-scrutinized ending will undoubtedly be on their minds. They trail the all-time series 63-52-2, but they’d won eight in a row until last year.

Each team will play another game before next Saturday’s bout, with Iowa hosting Troy and Minnesota welcoming Nevada, both Big Ten squads looking to improve to 2-1.

How to watch Minnesota vs Iowa:

  • When: Saturday, September 21
  • Where: Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

