Iowa set to go to Michigan State for Week 8 matchup on NBC

  
October 7, 2024

Iowa and Michigan State are going head-to-head in Week 8 as jockeying continues in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes will visit the Spartans in East Lansing, with coverage starting at 7 p.m. EST on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: 10 Takeaways from Week 6: Chaos takes over college football as multiple top-10 teams go down

The crowd at Spartan Stadium should bring the passion as Michigan State celebrates its homecoming weekend. The fact that Iowa has won the last two matchups in the series — and that the Hawkeyes haven’t played in East Lansing since 2017 — should also elevate the energy levels.

Michigan State is coming off consecutive blowout losses to the cream of the Big Ten crop in Ohio State and Oregon. They will get a bye in Week 7 to prepare for this bounce-back opportunity against the Hawkeyes.

Iowa is coming off a similar tough loss to Ohio State but now returns to Iowa City to face off against Washington, the Hawkeyes’ first taste of this new-look Big Ten.

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

  • When: Saturday, October 19
  • Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan
  • Time: Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

