Big Ten Spotlight: Concern level for programs lagging behind on 2026 class

Published April 9, 2025 09:16 AM
Spring official visits have kicked off around the country and players are still taking unofficial visits to check out spring practices. As we enter a very busy time on the recruiting calendar, which programs currently lagging behind should be truly worried about their recruiting classes and which of them will be just fine?
We’ll start with a look at the Big Ten.

INDIANA


Big Ten Rank: 17th out of 18

Level of concern: High

Smith’s Take: As of right now, Indiana only has one commitment for the 2026 recruiting class, three-star OL Samuel Simpson. That’s an extremely slow start for a team that had a historic season last year.

The Hoosiers are hosting plenty of players for spring practices including three-star safety Brayden Reilly out of Ohio. But things need to pick up in a big way for them to get the type of recruiting momentum they need after last season.

INDIANA’S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

MICHIGAN STATE


Big Ten Rank: Tied for 14th out of 18

Level of concern: Low

The Spartans are in an interesting position heading into Year 2 of coach Jonathan Smith running the program. They stay under the radar and quietly do their work even as rival Michigan has been among the biggest stories in college football. That approach has paid off early and they have some very high upside players in the class, such as quarterback Kayd Coffman and tight end Eddie Whiting.

But Michigan State will need to show improvement on the field this season to boost this recruiting ranking, and I have a sneaky feeling it will.

MICHIGAN STATE’S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

NEBRASKA


Big Ten Rank: 16th out of 18

Level of concern: Medium

Nebraska is among the programs in the Big Ten in need of a huge official visit season. The program has three commits now but rising four-star defensive back CJ Bronaugh is a very soft commit.

The Huskers hosted a lot of good players for spring practice visits but will they be able to close them? How they finish with players such as defensive end Titan Davis, running back DeZephen Walker and receiver Nasir Rankin will go a long way in determining the success of the cycle.

NEBRASKA’S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

WISCONSIN


Big Ten Rank: Tied for 14th out of 18

Level of concern: Low

The Badgers are facing a critical recruiting class and season under coach Luke Fickell. Things have not gone to play yet but there is still hope in Madison. The 2026 recruiting class is starting to gain steam.

Wisconsin got a major steal in getting a verbal from Chicago pass rusher Carmelow Reed. I also really like the pickup on Tuesday of versatile defensive back Carsen Eloms.

The Badgers have a lot of good regional targets left on the board scheduled to come in for spring/summer official visits. Those will be critical to where this recruiting class ultimately lands.

WISCONSIN’S 2026 COMMITMENT LIST

