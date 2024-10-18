Michigan State eyes bounce-back homecoming win against Iowa

For Spartans on and off the field, this week is a special one. Michigan State’s homecoming week festivities have already kicked off in East Lansing, with the climax set for an under-the-lights matchup in the 108th homecoming football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

MSU welcomed 61 new players on its roster over the offseason, spearheaded by a coaching change in bringing head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff over from Oregon State. Many Beavers players followed Smith to mid-Michigan, turning over a sizable chunk of the Spartans’ roster as players entered the transfer portal, but some difference-makers from last year’s squad decided to stick around, including sixth-year defensive lineman Khris Bogle.

Bogle transferred to Michigan State from Florida in 2022 and is one of the more experienced players around campus, but despite being in his third year in the green and white, he has missed both of the last two homecoming games with injuries. This time, Bogle is ready to lead his team on the field as an honorary captain and make a mark in the Spartans’ 50th meeting with the Hawkeyes before concluding his college career.

“We try to take each game one step at a time, but homecoming means something to everyone, especially for the guys who are in their last year here,” Bogle said. “We have to go out with a bang and be physical up front.”

While Michigan State has lost its last three games, the team has been away from the friendly confines of Spartan Stadium all three of those weeks. In Smith’s first homecoming game as the head of the program, he is relying on fans of all ages who have been on campus all week to create an energetic atmosphere to help shift the momentum of the season.

“Homecomings are special for college athletics,” Smith said. “I am counting on the alums coming back and enjoying their time leading up to the game. The tailgating, the Spartan Walk, it’s an exciting time.”

Of the past three road losses for MSU, two have come against teams ranked in the top five in No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Oregon. Turnovers and penalties have plagued the Spartans in not just these games, but in in all six of their matchups so far in the 2024 season.

Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles has struggled with finishing possessions, and it will be especially challenging to run the ball against the 17th ranked rushing defense in the FBS. The 19-year-old will need to hang onto the rock or fool the Iowa defense with his dynamic rushing in order to help break the losing skid. The team believes recent results don’t reflect the overall level of play and that it is close to finding the key to clicking.

“Against Boston College we were two plays away from coming out with the win,” Chiles said. “We had three key chances against Ohio State in the red zone, but we came up short and I fumbled on the goal line against Oregon—that hurts. We are one play away from doing all the things we know we can do, and if everyone does their job, then it will all work out.”

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, October 19

Saturday, October 19 Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan Time: 7:30 PM ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

7:30 PM ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET) Watch: NBC, Peacock

