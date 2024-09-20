Marshall Thundering Herd vs Ohio State Buckeyes prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

After a week off, the Ohio State Buckeyes continue their less than imposing non-conference schedule with a date at home against the Thundering Herd of Marshall.

While they have played no one of consequence to date this season, the Buckeyes have dominated both sides of the ball. Offensively, Will Howard and the Buckeyes are averaging over 540 yards per game. Defensively, they have been even more dominant. They have not yet allowed a touchdown, nor have they allowed either of their opponents to even take a snap inside the Red Zone.

Lets dive into the matchup and find some angles to attack from a bettor’s perspective.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the B1G Talk podcast with Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagle for the most compelling storylines across all of college football, with the biggest teams on the rise and the latest rankings!

Game Details and How to watch Marshall vs. Ohio State Live:

· Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

· Time: 12PM EST

· Site: The Horseshoe

· City: Columbus, OH

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Want to check out the other games on the College Football schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Marshall vs. Ohio State - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday:

· Moneyline: NA

· Spread: Buckeyes -40 (-110)

· Total: 52.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is willing to lay the big number and back the Buckeyes Saturday:

“The Spread is 40, and I’m going have to take the Buckeyes. Offensively, Will Howard looks good, but…Jeremiah Smith. This dude can extend plays because he has a massive catch radius and breakaway speed. It helps an offense paired with Quinshon Junkins and Treveyon Henderson. Defensively, they’re going to absolutely shut down an already poor - yes, I said it - poor offensive attack for the Thundering Herd.”

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Week 4 Highlights

“USC-Michigan and Tennessee-Oklahoma are going to have the most action on Saturday. The book is going to need both dogs here. Michigan and Oklahoma could determine our whole Saturday.” - Seamus Magee, Trading Manager, BetMGM

Most bet games (tickets)

1. Tennessee-Oklahoma

2. USC-Michigan

3. Illinois-Nebraska

Most bet teams (tickets)

1. Tennessee -7

2. USC -6

3. Illinois +7.5

Most bet teams (handle)

1. Tennessee -7

2. USC -6

3. Illinois +7.5

Quarterback matchup for Marshall vs. Ohio State

· Marshall: Stone Earle – the senior signal-caller is completing 44.2% of his passes completing 23 of 52 passes for 228 yards with 3 TDs and 1 INT

· Ohio State: Will Howard – the senior from Downingtown, PA has completed 64.8% of his passes for 520 yards through 2 games with 4 TDs and 0 INTs

College Football talk is taking over Bet the Edge every Thursday throughout the season. Bet the EDGE is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Vaughn Dalzell, Eric Froton, and Brad Thomas’ insights Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Thundering Herd vs. Buckeyes player notes and recent stats

Ohio State has not allowed a touchdown this season. In fact, they have not allowed even a snap inside the Red Zone.

Ohio State freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith is the 1 st receiver in the history of the Buckeyes to amass at least 200 total receiving yards in his 1 st 2 games.

receiver in the history of the Buckeyes to amass at least 200 total receiving yards in his 1 2 games. Ohio State’s offense is averaging 543.5yds/gm and outscored their opponents 108-6.

Marshall is looking for their 2nd win over a Top 10 team in the last three years. They upset Notre Dame in 2022.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Eric Froton (@CFFroton)