Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 50 Rocco Spindler, junior offensive guard

Listed measurements: 6-foot-4 ⅝, 325 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A junior, Spindler has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Spindler entered spring practices expected to compete to be one of Notre Dame’s starting guards, but fifth-year Andrew Kristofic took the lead at right guard while sophomore Billy Schrauth seemed to emerge from April as the starter at left guard, leaving Spindler as the backup to one or the other, most likely Kristofic.

Recruiting: A Michigan native, Spindler made a habit of visiting his homestate powerhouse, doing so six times during his recruitment. He also checked out that school down south (Ohio State) three times before he chose Notre Dame. An Under Armour All-American and consensus four-star prospect, rivals.com ranked Spindler the No. 4 guard in the class of 2021 and the No. 67 overall prospect.

CAREER TO DATE

Spindler has yet to play a genuine snap along the offensive line, the vast majority of his appearances coming as protection on field goal and point-after attempts. What stands out about that is Spindler so impressed as an early enrollee in the spring of 2021, challenging eventual Day One starter Blake Fisher for the most hype among freshmen.

2021: 2 games.

2022: 12 games.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

Oh, that Gatorade cap in the second photo, that is the definition of “Drip.”

QUOTES

Kristofic may have won the springtime competition to be the starting right guard, but Spindler made it more of a genuine challenge than any claims about him pushing for playing time in the past warranted.

“On the right side, it’s been a really good battle between Andrew and Rocco,” new Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said in mid-April. “Andrew has been really steady. He’s been out there before and knows it.

“Rocco continues to get better. From where he started to where he is now, he and (sophomore center) Ashton Craig have probably made the most growth.”

Notre Dame OL coach Joe Rudolph says Rocco Spindler has had his best practices of the spring the last two days. pic.twitter.com/zbQsn2Rmk7 — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) April 14, 2023

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Cain Madden’s transfer from Marshall curtailed the rampant praise of Spindler from 2021’s spring. With Madden joining the Irish, the open starting guard positions fell by half, and Notre Dame had enough veterans with untapped possibilities to no longer rely on the early-enrolled freshman.

“From afar, that came across as Spindler losing ground in his development, but that was unfair; a preseason bout of COVID set Spindler back a few steps. Furthermore, only two freshmen have ever started the season opener on the Irish offensive line. Spindler so often being mentioned in the same breath as classmate Blake Fisher, one of those two, set undue expectations.

“Carry those no further, not even into 2022.

“Both Kristofic and Correll started at left guard ahead of Spindler last season. There is every reason to believe they both would this year, as well. The top-five linemen may yet be in flux, but Spindler is not even No. 6 or 7.

“This will be a fall spent working with returned offensive line coach Harry Hiestand on fundamentals while knowing all along a rash of injuries would change the weekly stress for Spindler. He is not entirely removed from the playing conversation, but he is not a piece of the immediate equation, either.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Barring injury to Kristofic, the most likely pathway to playing time for Spindler may be Schrauth struggling on Saturdays. The sophomore out of Wisconsin looks the part of a player, but he is still young and could find himself lost in the mix among defensive blitzes.

That is not predicting such will happen; it is simply saying, Schrauth disappointing could force Spindler into the lineup on the left side of the line.

Otherwise, Spindler may need to bide his time. That time may be only so long, given how often injuries strike offensive linemen.

Reportedly, Spindler returned to campus this summer significantly lighter, his August (really, late July) weigh-in perhaps tipping the scales at only 310 pounds. That added quickness would better fit the pulling guard role that was always featured in Tommy Rees’s offense and figures to continue being a piece in Gerad Parker’s.

DOWN THE ROAD

Kristofic has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He may not use that sixth year in 2024, but he also may. Why would Notre Dame perhaps encourage him to move on? Because his staying could come at the expense of Spindler in South Bend.

Offensive line talent is hard to find on the transfer market. Spindler’s recruiting pedigree would entice many programs, and he had a relationship with some of the best in the country before he signed with the Irish. This is not a prediction, just an acknowledgment of realities.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

