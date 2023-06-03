Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 77 Ty Chan, sophomore offensive tackle, former four-star recruit

Listed measurements: 6-foot-5, 310 pounds.

2023-24 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Chan has all four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Depth Chart: Chan might crack the two-deep as the backup to junior Blake Fisher at right tackle, conceivably competing with classmate Aamil Wagner for that theoretical honor. “Theoretical” because the practical backup to Fisher would more likely be senior Tosh Baker, though Baker will not be listed as No. 2 at both left and right tackle.

Recruiting: Chan’s low-maintenance recruitment fit both an offensive lineman prospect and a Massachusetts product, turning down Boston College, Penn State and Syracuse when he committed to Notre Dame more than a year before he could sign his National Letter of Intent. The No. 11 offensive tackle and No. 221 overall prospect in the class, per rivals.com, Chan never wavered in that lengthy commitment.

CAREER TO DATE

Chan did not see the field as a freshman.

NAME, IMAGE, LIKENESS

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crg_ASlpFUV/

QUOTES

When new Irish offensive line coach Joe Rudolph twice mentioned Baker getting work at guard this spring, it sparked a thought that perhaps Chan and/or Wagner was impressing at tackle. At this point, that is nothing more than a sparked thought, but it is something to keep in mind if Baker again works on the interior in preseason practices.

WHAT WAS PROJECTED A YEAR AGO

“Vague expectations show Chan as a reserve at right tackle in 2022, putting him behind sophomore Blake Fisher and junior Tosh Baker, though if injuries were to tear through the line (again), junior Michael Carmody would find his way onto the field long before Chan.

“Which is to say, Chan should enjoy the typical freshman season that Fisher and Joe Alt did not in 2021. He will work on his technique under (former Irish offensive line coach Harry) Hiestand’s tutelage, more of a need for this class than perhaps any other after so many of their 2020 seasons, their junior seasons, were turned upside down by the pandemic.

“Chan has much of the lower body muscle one would want from a collegiate offensive tackle, but his upper body still needs to develop some punch. Working in the strength and conditioning program will also benefit him.

“One thing neither Heistand nor strength coordinator Matt Balis will need to worry much about is Chan’s footwork. Assuredly, some of his exact steps may need fine-tuning, but someone able to deftly move around the post in a basketball game usually takes well to the exact steps at tackle. Exhibit A: Ronnie Stanley.”

2023 OUTLOOK

Chan’s 2023 should look much like his 2022, though a spot on the travel roster and perhaps some special teams protection work could be added to his portfolio. Otherwise, it would take a rash of injuries to move Chan past not only Alt and Fisher but also Baker and senior Carmody, a one-time starter at tackle during the 2021 rash of injuries.

This is the typical track of an offensive line prospect; Alt and Fisher are the exceptions that prove the rule. Chan lost his junior season of high school football to the pandemic, and he comes from rather infertile preps territory in Massachusetts. Developing the fundamentals of pass blocking against collegiate defensive linemen should be atop his priority list for the time being, and that is exactly what scout-team work is for.

Furthermore, Chan appeared to have some wrist or arm injury at the end of spring practices. If that is something that has plagued him this summer or continues to, that could knock him a step backward in development, particularly behind Wagner.

All of which is to say, Chan may provide Notre Dame depth in 2023, but little more.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChI7B5kJBcZ/

DOWN THE ROAD

Alt will be in the NFL next season. Fisher might be, but that is not the same certainty. If only one starting gig is available, Baker will get the first shot at it and with a decent runway. But after him, Chan and Wagner will be competing with incoming freshman Charles Jagusah.

That same trio should be the primary challengers for both starting gigs in 2025, when Fisher should be in the NFL and Baker will be out of eligibility.

Such a timeline is, again, the usual for an offensive line prospect and why Chan can spend the short-term focusing on his fundamentals.

NOTRE DAME 99-TO-0

The summer countdown begins anew, Rylie Mills to Deion Colzie

No. 99 Rylie Mills, senior defensive tackle, moving back inside from end

No. 98 Devan Houstan, early-enrolled four-star defensive tackle

No. 97 Gabriel Rubio, junior defensive tackle, one of three Irish DTs with notable experience

No. 95 Tyson Ford, sophomore defensive tackle, up 30 pounds from a year ago

No. 92 Aidan Keanaaina, a senior defensive tackle now ‘fully healthy’ after a 2022 torn ACL

No. 91 Aiden Gobaira, sophomore defensive end, former four-star recruit

No. 90* Brenan Vernon, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 90* Boubacar Traore, incoming freshman defensive end, four-star recruit

No. 88 Mitchell Evans, the next starter at ‘TE U’

No. 86* Cooper Flanagan, incoming freshman tight end, four-star recruit

No. 85 Holden Staes, sophomore tight end, up 20 pounds in a year

No. 84 Kevin Bauman, senior tight end coming off a torn ACL

No. 83 Jayden Thomas, junior receiver, probable No. 1 target in 2023

No. 79 Tosh Baker, senior tackle, again a backup but next year ...

No. 78 Pat Coogan, junior interior offensive lineman

Rhode Island transfer safety Antonio Carter gives Notre Dame desperately needed backline depth

Penn State RB transfer Devyn Ford gives Notre Dame newly-needed backfield depth, experience

tweet to @d_farmer