2025 Day 2 NFL Mock Draft: Jets stop Shedeur Sanders’ fall, Browns nab CB Will Johnson to start second round

Round One featured a flurry of trades with 2026 first-round picks flying off the board as teams scrambled to shore up urgent needs for their rosters.

Marshall DE Mike Green, Michigan CB Will Johnson and, of course, Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders headline a surprising list of players who fell out of Day 1. They should all have their names called early in Round Two.

Round 2

(33) Cleveland Browns: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan (34) Houston Texans (via New York Giants): Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

(35) Tennessee Titans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri (36) Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville Jaguars): TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (37) Las Vegas Raiders: Shavon Revel Jr, CB, Eastern Carolina (38) New England Patriots: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall (39) Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers): Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State (40) New Orleans Saints: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama (41) Chicago Bears: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College (42) New York Jets: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (43) San Francisco 49ers: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss (44) Dallas Cowboys: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa (45) Indianapolis Colts: Nick Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M (46) Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame (47) Arizona Cardinals: Landon Jackson, Edge, Arknsas (48) Miami Dolphins: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina (49) Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Savaiinea, OG, Arizona (50) Seattle Seahawks: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss (51) Denver Broncos: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State (52) Seattle Seahawks (via Pittsburgh Steelers): JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State (53) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Sweshinger, LB, UCLA (54) Green Bay Packers: Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State (55) Los Angeles Chargers: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo (56) Buffalo Bills: Princely Unmanmielen, Edge, Ole Miss (57) Carolina Panthers: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas (58) Houston Texans: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (59) Baltimore Ravens: Jared Wilson, IOL, Georgia (60) Detroit Lions: Marcus Mbow, OG, Purdue (61) Washington Commanders: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame (62) Buffalo Bills: TJ Sanders, DT, Florida State (63) Kansas City Chiefs: Damien Martinez, RB, Miami (64) Philadelphia Eagles: Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State

