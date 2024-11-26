 Skip navigation
Notre Dame at USC Best Bet: Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 30th

  
Published November 26, 2024 09:33 AM
Highlights: USC grinds out rivalry win over UCLA
November 24, 2024 03:02 AM
It wasn’t pretty, but Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans outlasted DeShaun Foster’s UCLA Bruins in a gritty rivalry game at the Rose Bowl.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1) vs. USC Trojans (6-5) Preview:

What a season it’s been for the 10-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There was a sense this team could be overrated or simply not good enough to compete after losing to unranked Northern Illinois. However, since that home defeat, the Irish have been on a rampage, burying every team in sight.

Notre Dame’s nine-game winning streak is one of the longest in the country. They also have covered seven straight games. They are coming off a massive 49-14 win over the #19 Army on Saturday and now must travel across the country to take on the 6-5 USC Trojans.

Since losing to Washington, USC has won back-to-back games and is finally bowl eligible. It took a big move from Lincoln Riley to bench starting quarterback Miller Moss and insert the transfer quarterback from UNLV, Jayden Maiava, to get things going back the right way.

This will likely be seen as a disappointing season; however, with a chance to spur their rival’s College Football Playoff hopes, we should expect to see a significant effort from the Trojans this weekend.

Game Details & How to Watch Notre Dame vs. USC:

  • Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM EST
  • Site: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
  • City: Los Angeles, CA
  • TV/Streaming: CBS

Game Odds for Notre Dame at USC via BetMGM:

  • Moneyline: Notre Dame (-275), USC (+225)
  • Spread: USC -3
  • Total: 59.5

Betting Insights and Predictions:

NBC Sports Bet’s expert, Brad Thomas, is betting the USC team total under 21.5

Thomas: “Over the last three weeks, the Trojans have struggled offensively. They scored 21 against Washington and 19 against UCLA. Their winning effort against Nebraska did eclipse the 21-point mark, but it was in a game where they went 6/13 on third down and had over 440 yards of total offense.

Notre has found their stride defensively. They have gone six straight games, holding their opponents to 14 points or less. They have only given up more than 21 points once this season, and that was in a game against Louisville.

The Fighting Irish do the little things right to make them successful. They are second in net field position and fourth in net points per drive allowed. This is a good team with size in the interior and length on the perimeter. Points will be at a premier this weekend.

Names to Know for Notre Dame at USC:

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – Has continued to be a force this season. He’s accounted for 27 total touchdowns, 13 of which are on the ground.
  • USC Trojans: QB Jayden Maiava – The sophomore quarterback has picked up two wins in his two starts this season. He’s thrown for 480 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception in those games.

BetMGM College Football Insights: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)

· Ohio State +320 to +275

· Georgia +500 to +400

· Texas +500 to +450

Highest Ticket%

· Ohio State 13.4%

· Texas 11.1%

· Georgia 10.5%

Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Notre Dame at USC:

· Notre Dame is 7-0 against the spread in their last seven games

· USC is on a two-game against-the-spread win streak

· Notre Dame has won nine straight games

· Notre Dame won the last meeting between the two

· The Over is 13-7 in Notre Dame’s last 10 on the road and USC’s last 10 at home combined

· Notre Dame has won 5 straight road games