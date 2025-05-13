Alcaraz sets up rematch with Draper in Italian Open quarterfinals; Sinner faces a test vs. Cerundolo

ROME — Carlos Alcaraz was made to work for a 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov that earned him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals and a rematch with Jack Draper — who beat him earlier this year.

Alcaraz saved two break points early in the third set then dropped his serve later on to waste an early break before improving to 5-0 in his career against the 24th-ranked Khachanov.

“Physically I was struggling a little bit,” Alcaraz said. “Not any pain in any part of the body. I was just tired. I had to run a lot. I was really proud the way I fought (for) every ball.”

The third-ranked Alcaraz wore a long black brace that covered the upper portion of his right leg and stretched down to just below his knee.

Alcaraz withdrew from the Madrid Open due to an upper right leg ailment that bothered him during the Barcelona Open final. He also had a left leg injury.

Alcaraz, who won the Monte Carlo Masters in April, improved to 12-1 on clay this season. The four-time Grand Slam champion will next face No. 5 Draper, who rallied past Corentin Moutet 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 on the red clay courts of the Foro Italico.

While Alcaraz holds a 3-2 career edge over Draper, the British player won their most recent meeting in the semifinals at Indian Wells, California, in March.

Alcaraz is playing the Italian Open for the second time. During the Spaniard’s debut last year, he lost to then-135th-ranked Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in the third round as he dealt with a bothersome right forearm issue.

But Alcaraz then went on to win back-to-back Grand Slam titles at the French Open and Wimbledon.

Later in the other half of the draw, top-ranked Jannik Sinner was to play No. 18 Francisco Cerundolo in the biggest test so far after his return from a three-month doping ban.

Rome is the last big warmup tournament before the French Open starts May 25.

Paolini into semifinals

In the women’s quarterfinals, Jasmine Paolini rallied past Diana Shnaider 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-2 to become the first Italian woman to reach the semifinals in Rome since her doubles partner, Sara Errani, lost the 2014 final to Serena Williams.

Paolini was trailing 3-0 in the second set when the match was briefly stopped due to rain. Shnaider went on to hold serve and go ahead 4-0 after the suspension but then Paolini won six straight games to take the set.

“It was a good thing that it rained for five minutes. I got some coaching from Sara,” Paolini said of Errani, who was watching from the stands.

When Paolini took control in the third set, the crowd began singing, “Ole, Ole, Ole; Jas-mine, Jas-mine.”

Paolini’s semifinal opponent will be either two-time Rome champion Elina Svitolina or Peyton Stearns, who were playing later.

The last Italian woman to win the Italian Open was Raffaella Reggi, who took the title in 1985 in Taranto.