Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21

The Miami (OH) RedHawks travel to South Bend, IN, to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday at 3:30 PM EST on NBC.

The RedHawks’ start to the season has been brutal. Finding the endzone has not been easy for Miami (OH); they have only scored two touchdowns so far. Despite their lack of offensive prowess, the games stayed close due to great play on the defensive end. Yet, they remain winless.

Notre Dame’s playoff hopes were all but crushed when they suffered a nightmare defeat at home to Northern Illinois. However, the Fighting Irish overcame the early season setback with a massive 66-7 win over Purdue.

With another impressive victory this weekend, the Fighting Irish could propel themselves back into the College Football Playoff conversation.

Game details & how to watch RedHawks vs. Fighting Irish Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

● Time: 3:30 PM EST

● Site: Notre Dame Stadium

● City: South Bend, IN

● TV/Streaming: NBC/Peacock

Game odds for Miami (OH) vs. Notre Dame

● Moneyline: Miami (OH) +1400, Notre Dame -8000

● Spread: Notre Dame -27.5

● Total: 44.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is laying the points with Notre Dame

“Backing a team off a massive blowout win always feels like trouble waiting to happen.

You’d have to imagine there is a negative regression set to happen. Running to the window to bet on Notre Dame -27.5 is no different. However, I think you must, at the very least, consider laying the points with Notre Dame.

The Brett Gabbert-led RedHawks have struggled to move the ball down the field. Miami (OH) is 72nd in offensive success rate and 128th in points per Eckel. It’s hard to imagine that they have succeeds moving the ball against a stout Notre Dame defensive line.

You can consider backing the Miami (OH) team total under if the number is too big. They might not find the endzone in this one.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: National Championship

Line movement (Last Week to Now)



Georgia +275 to +325

Ohio State +375 to +350

Alabama +1100 to +900

Highest Ticket%



Ohio State 16.4%

Georgia 12.0%

Texas 10.2%

Highest Handle%



Ohio State 17.1%

Georgia 15.7%

Alabama 12.8%

Biggest Liabilities



Ohio State

Tennessee

Alabama

Names to Know for Miami (OH) and Notre Dame

○ RedHawks: QB Brett Gabbert – The success of the offense for the RedHawks is all up to Gabbert taking care of the football. The senior QB has already thrown 3 INTs so far this season.

○ Fighting Irish: QB Riley Leonard – The Duke transfer has struggled through the air this season, but his Vick-like performance on the ground last week was impressive. He ran for 100 yards and 3 TDs on 11 carries.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the RedHawks vs. Fighting Irish

· Miami (OH) is 6-4-0 against the spread in their last 10

· Notre Dame is 7-3-0 against the spread in their last 10

· The OVER is 2-8-0 in Miami (OH) last 10 games

· The OVER is 7-3-0 in Notre Dame’s last 10 games

