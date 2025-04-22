 Skip navigation
Omaha women's basketball coach Carrie Banks fired after five straight losing seasons
Phillies at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 22
Chevron Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings from the LPGA's first major

Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
What makes McMillan the 'best' WR draft prospect?
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2

TCU, North Carolina will open 2026 in Ireland after Belichick’s debut this year at home vs. Frogs

  
Published April 22, 2025 12:55 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU and North Carolina will play their 2026 opener in Ireland, which will come a year after coach Bill Belichick’s debut with the Tar Heels at home against the Horned Frogs.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic will be played at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Aug. 29, 2026. It will be the first game abroad for both TCU and North Carolina.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for our program and we’re excited to represent the university and our fans on an international stage,” Belichick said.

Their season opener this year will be on Sept. 1, when Belichick’s first game at North Carolina is against TCU on Labor Day and will be the only college or NFL game that Monday.

TCU will be the designated home team for the game in Ireland. The two teams were initially scheduled to open the 2026 season with a Sept. 5 game in Fort Worth, Texas.

“This is more than just a football game. It’s an opportunity to advance TCU’s brand globally while having our student-athletes experience a unique educational opportunity and memory of a lifetime,” TCU athletic director Mike Buddie said.

Iowa State and Kansas State, who are in the Big 12 with TCU, will play this year’s game in Ireland on Aug. 23. Georgia Tech beat Florida State in a matchup of ACC teams in last year’s Aer Lingus Classic.