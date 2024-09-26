Ohio State vs. Michigan State predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for September 28

The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a blazing start to the season. They are 3-0 and have scored at least 49 points in all three games. Granted, they played Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall, but their offense has been impressive.

Michigan State (3-1, 1-0) should be happy with their season’s start despite a loss to Boston College last week. They already have a W in the win column after beating Maryland in Week 1 of the conference season. Bringing in a new young QB will always have its growing pains, but if Adien Chiles can take care of the football, they should be bowl-bound at the end of the season.

We broke down this game and the rest of the weekend’s biggest tilts on this week’s episode of Bet the EDGE: The College Football Edition.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State Saturday Night

● Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM EST

● Site: Spartan Stadium

● City: East Lansing, MI

● TV/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

· Moneyline: Ohio State -3000, Michigan State +1300

· Spread: Ohio State -23.5

· Total: 48.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is betting on the Ohio State Team Total of Over 37.5:

“This game is one where Ohio State must be licking their chops ahead of Big Ten play. They have been on a roll, scoring at least 49 points in all three games. They play against a Michigan State team that is a bit better than the last three opponents, but this is a show-out party for the Buckeyes. Offensively, they are LOADED. Quinshon Judkins is a big play waiting to happen.

Jeremiah Smith may be the best freshman wide receiver in the country, and Will Howard has found his groove under center. Taking their team total feels right.”

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing: Big 10 Championship Odds

Favorite: Ohio State +105

Michigan State +2000

Names to Know for Ohio State vs. Michigan State

· Buckeyes: RB Quinshon Judkins — The Ole Miss transfer running back is off to a fast start. He has 336 yards on 36 carries, along with 5 rushing TDs. He’s averaging 9.3 yards per carry.

· Spartans: QB Adien Chiles—The Michigan State quarterback has struggled to start the season. He has seven interceptions and just four touchdowns. He will need to clean that up against the Buckeyes.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Ohio State vs. Michigan State

Ohio State is 1-2 against the spread this season

Michigan State is 2-2 this season

Ohio State is 3-0 to the OVER this season

Michigan State is 1-3 to the OVER this season

