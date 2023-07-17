 Skip navigation
Bol Bol
Suns sign Bol Bol, trade Cameron Payne
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
RAC-DERBY-FUNNY CIDE 4
Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies at 23
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Colorado Avalanche
Coyotes reportedly sign forward Matias Maccelli to 3-year contract

Tennessee football to vacate wins from 2019-20 for NCAA violations

  
Published July 17, 2023 12:46 AM
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Tennessee Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt during a SEC game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas A&M Aggies held at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s football program must vacate all 11 of its wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons under coach Jeremy Pruitt as part of penalties handed down by the NCAA for multiple violations.

A school spokesman confirmed on Sunday the Vols’ eight wins in 2019 and three in 2020 will be vacated and will be reflected in the program’s record book.

Pruitt’s final record is now 5-19, and the school’s all-time record is 856-410-53.

The vacated wins are part of the penalties from the NCAA from a report that outlined more than 200 violations during Pruitt’s three-year tenure in Knoxville.

Tennessee was fined $8 million and four staffers, including Pruitt, were given show-cause orders for infractions detailed in the more than 80-page report. Pruitt was fired in early 2021 and was given a six-year show-cause order.

The report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families - benefits that totaled approximately $60,000.