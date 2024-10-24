Washington Huskies vs. Indiana Hoosiers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, Betting trends, and stats

Indiana has taken the Big Ten by storm in HC Curt Cignetti’s maiden season at the helm of the IU program, as the stand a perfect 7-0 heading into their Week 9 showdown against Washington. The Hoosiers rattled off four straight easy wins before toppling Maryland 42-28 in what has been the closest margin of victory of any game this season, 14 points. IU is coming off a resounding 56-7 win over a retooled Nebraska program that entered the contest at a strong 5-1. While Indiana’s offense has been one of the most potent units in the country, ranking first in success rate (60%) and second in EPA/Play, QB Kurtis Rourke injured his thumb last game and will sit this one out. Tennessee four-star transfer Tayven Jackson will draw the start in his absence.

The Huskies are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play during their inaugural campaign in the loaded B10 conference. Washington has traded decisions since Week 2, dropping a 24-19 decision to in-state rival Wazzu before bouncing back to beat Northwestern the following week. Since then, they’ve lost a heartbreaker to @Rutgers where the Huskies boasted a sky-high 97% win expectancy, beat a rebuilding Michigan, and got destroyed 40-16 at the hands of @Iowa last weekend. Washington has gone 4-1 at home but have yet to win a game on the road, having played just two games away from Husky Stadium thus far in 2024..

Game Details and How to watch 2024 Washington @ Indiana live

· Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2024

· Time: 12:00 PM EST

· Site: Memorial Stadium

· City: Bloomington, IL

· TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Washington @ Indiana - Week 9

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Washington (+200), Indiana (-250)

Washington (+200), Indiana (-250) Spread: Indiana -6.5

Indiana -6.5 Over/Under: 53.5 points

This contest opened at Indiana -7 and has held pretty steady, with some books dipping below the key number and offering -6.5. The moneyline opened at Indiana -238 and has ticked up slightly to -265 depending on where you look, while Washington is trading in the +195 to +205 ballpark. The total came out at 52 but has since moved up a bit to 53.5 in most places.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Eric Froton (@CFFroton) thinks points could be hard to come by:

“Washington has cleared the 53.5 game total just one time this season and is fielding the 26th overall SP+ defense. While Indiana has been scoring points in bunches, they are now forced to rely on backup QB Tayven Jackson to run the offense. I think that’s enough of a deterrent to keep this game under 53.5 total points.”

Quarterback matchup for Washington @ Indiana

Indiana: QB Nathan Rourke portaled in from Ohio this offseason, which has proved to be a stroke of genius with Rourke leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 7-0 record. He’s completing 74.5% of his passes (#1 in FBS) with a sparkling 15-3 TD/INT ratio and a 91.7 PFF passing grade that ranks #1 in the country. He’s stretching the field too, ranking 9th among Power Four programs with a 10.4 yard ADOT, so his elite completion rate isn’t a product of checkdowns or passes behind the line of scrimmage which are easier to complete than a 15-yard out-breaker in traffic. He will be sorely missed this week, with backup QB Tayven Jackson taking the starting reps against Washington.

Washington: Will Rogers began his collegiate career at Mississippi State five years ago as a handpicked star recruit for renowned air raid guru Mike Leach. To date, Rogers is one of the most accomplished signal callers in FBS, accruing 14,065 passing yards with a 107-to-30 ratio over his half-decade leading MSU/Washington’s offenses. 2024 has been no exception, with Rogers completing 71.2% of his passes for 1,820 yards and a 13-to-2 TD/INT ratio. His 81st percentile PFF passing grade is the second highest single-season mark in his career to this point. Freshman QB Demond Williams is a dynamic dual-threat option and is brought in occasionally for short yardage work. He will take over in 2025 or in the event of an injury to Roger.

Trends & recent stats for Washington and Indiana

Indiana isn’t just winning games, they’re also covering at a robust 86% clip (6-1) while doing so by 16.6 points per game, which is comfortably the largest cover margin in FBS. They’re also sitting at a cool 6-1 to the OVER.

While Indiana’s offense gets a lot of ink, their defense is quietly the 22nd ranked overall unit according to SP+ ranking 8th in EPA/dropback and 11th in EPA/rush.

Washington’s offense is targeting inline receivers/tight ends at a 17.3% clip, which ranks 20th overall. The national average for TE usage in the pass game checks in at 12%.

Despite ranking 19th in offensive success rate the Huskies are having trouble with short fields, ranking 118th in points per scoring opportunity and 114th with a 50% red zone touchdown rate.

