Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 30

Year 2 for Luke Fickell in Madison officially begins Friday at Camp Randall Stadium as the Badgers host the Broncos of Western Michigan. The Badgers finished 2023 with a record of 7-6. They enter 2024 with a team motto of “hunt or be hunted” with a handful of new faces led by Miami-transfer QB Tyler Van Dyke. The new signal-caller for the Badgers is one of 16 new faces to join Wisconsin via the transfer portal as Coach Fickell looks to add size and experience on both sides of the ball.

Western Michigan lost all 3 games it played against Power 4 schools and finished the season with a record of 4-8.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series against Western Michigan 4-1 with the lone loss occurring back in 1988.

Game details & how to watch Broncos vs. Badgers live Friday

● Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

● Time: 9PM EST

● Site: Camp Randall Stadium

● City: Madison, WI

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin

● Moneyline : Western Michigan (+1200), Wisconsin (-2500)

● Spread : Badgers -23.5

● Total : 56.5

*Odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards believing an experienced Broncos team can at least hang with the Badgers

“Wisconsin’s defense had a down year last season and should improve. However, with Western Michigan entering this game with nothing to lose, it feels right to take the points here. Besides, Wisconsin didn’t cover either of the games they played as massive favorites last year.”

Names to Know for Western Michigan and Wisconsin

○ Broncos: RB Jalen Buckley – a Top 5 running back in the MAC who rushed for 1003 yards and 10 TDs in 2023.

○ Badgers: QB Tyler Van Dyke – 3-year starter at Miami who threw for over 2700 yards in 2023. Tossed 19 TDs but also threw 12 INTs. His inconsistency landed him in the portal. Fickell hopes he can be his Desmond Ridder in 2024. RB Tawee Walker – transfer from Oklahoma who rushed for 513 yards and 7 TDs for the Sooners in 2023.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Broncos vs. Badgers on August 30, 2024

● Wisconsin’s defense tallied a middling 29 sacks in 2023 (T8 in the Big Ten).

● The Badgers’ Freshman class ranks #23 in the nation. It follows Fickell’s 1st full year of recruiting for Wisconsin

● Western Michigan returns 10 of 11 starters on offense and nine of their top 12 tacklers on defense from last season

● Broncos did lose their top defender, LB Marshawn Kneeland who was drafted in the 2nd round by the Dallas Cowboys

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Broncos vs. Badgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Broncos getting 13.5 points in the 1st Half.

- Total runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 56.5 points

