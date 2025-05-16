Astros at Rangers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 16

It’s Friday, May 16 and the Astros (22-21) are in Arlington to take on the Rangers (24-21). Lance McCullers is slated to take the mound for Houston against Nathan Eovaldi for Texas.

The Rangers won the series opener over the Astros yesterday, 1-0, behind a Jake Burger homer and a masterclass from Jacob deGrom who went 8.0 innings with five hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Game details & how to watch Astros at Rangers

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Time: 8:05 PM EST

Site: Globe Life Field

City: Arlington, TX

Network/Streaming: Apple TV+

Odds for the Astros at the Rangers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Astros (+154), Rangers (-185)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Astros at Rangers

Pitching matchup for May 16, 2025: Lance McCullers vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Astros: Lance McCullers, (0-1, 15.75 ERA)

Last outing: 0.1 Innings Pitched, 7 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi, (4-2, 1.78 ERA)

Last outing: 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 1 Walk, and 7 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Astros and the Rangers

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Astros and the Rangers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Houston Astros at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Astros at Rangers

The Astros have won 14 of 20 games following a defeat

With Nathan Eovaldi starting the Under has cashed in the Rangers’ last 3 home games

With Nathan Eovaldi as the opener the Rangers returned a 4.98-unit profit on the Run Line at home last season

