2025 CFP National Championship: How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
This Monday, the country won’t just be inaugurating a new President, we’ll also be inaugurating the first College Playoff Champion to come out of the 12-team playoff system. The newly implemented playoff seeding structure has resulted in a championship game between the Big Ten’s Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, shutting out top-ranked teams like Oregon and Texas in the process.
Notre Dame, which ended the season as the No. 7 seed, will face No. 8 Ohio State in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the final game of the 2024-25 NCAAF season, which will air on ESPN.
The CFP Championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan, 20. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.
How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish CFP Championship game:
Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more
Where to watch the CFP Championship game on TV:
You can watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame championship game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Where to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game without cable:
Tune in to the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN. ESPN is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. It is important to note that while the game is airing on ESPN, it will not be available to stream on ESPN+.
2025 College Football Playoff Schedule:
Monday, Jan. 20
CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)