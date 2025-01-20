2025 CFP National Championship: How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 450 podium riders only.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Rutgers
Bruins v.s Badgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, start times, schedules, drivers and storylines

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_markandrews_250121.jpg
Did Andrews’ drop mar his career reputation?
nbc_golf_jacknicklaus85_250121.jpg
Nicklaus: McIlroy ‘has a lot more majors in him’
nbc_dlb_qbsignificance_250121.jpg
Bills’ Allen ‘is playing cleanest football’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 450 podium riders only.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Rutgers
Bruins v.s Badgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, start times, schedules, drivers and storylines

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_markandrews_250121.jpg
Did Andrews’ drop mar his career reputation?
nbc_golf_jacknicklaus85_250121.jpg
Nicklaus: McIlroy ‘has a lot more majors in him’
nbc_dlb_qbsignificance_250121.jpg
Bills’ Allen ‘is playing cleanest football’ in NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

2025 CFP National Championship: How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

  • By
  • Staff, Rivals.com,
  • By
  • Staff, Rivals.com
  
Published January 20, 2025 03:24 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Marcus Freeman
AP Images


This Monday, the country won’t just be inaugurating a new President, we’ll also be inaugurating the first College Playoff Champion to come out of the 12-team playoff system. The newly implemented playoff seeding structure has resulted in a championship game between the Big Ten’s Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, shutting out top-ranked teams like Oregon and Texas in the process.

Notre Dame, which ended the season as the No. 7 seed, will face No. 8 Ohio State in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the final game of the 2024-25 NCAAF season, which will air on ESPN.

The CFP Championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan, 20. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.

How to watch the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish CFP Championship game:

AP Images


Watch on DirecTV (Try Free)

Watch on Fubo (Try Free)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV, Fubo, YouTube TV and more

Looking for live coverage during the game? Click Here: Ohio State vs Notre Dame LIVE: 2025 CFP National Championship updates, news, highlights, stats

Where to watch the CFP Championship game on TV:


You can watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame championship game starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Where to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game without cable:


Tune in to the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game on ESPN. ESPN is carried by several platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. It is important to note that while the game is airing on ESPN, it will not be available to stream on ESPN+.

Watch on DirecTV (Try Free)

Watch on Fubo (Try Free)

2025 College Football Playoff Schedule:


Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Other ways to watch the CFP national championship game: