2025 CFP National Championship: How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame



This Monday, the country won’t just be inaugurating a new President, we’ll also be inaugurating the first College Playoff Champion to come out of the 12-team playoff system. The newly implemented playoff seeding structure has resulted in a championship game between the Big Ten’s Ohio State Buckeyes and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, shutting out top-ranked teams like Oregon and Texas in the process.

Notre Dame, which ended the season as the No. 7 seed, will face No. 8 Ohio State in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the final game of the 2024-25 NCAAF season, which will air on ESPN.

The CFP Championship game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan, 20. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.