Ohio State Defeats Notre Dame 34-23: Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins pace the Buckeyes to their first National Championship since 2015

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 450 podium riders only.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Rutgers
Bruins v.s Badgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, start times, schedules, drivers and storylines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jacknicklaus85_250121.jpg
Nicklaus: McIlroy ‘has a lot more majors in him’
nbc_dlb_qbsignificance_250121.jpg
Bills’ Allen ‘is playing cleanest football’ in NFL
nbc_golf_vicegolf_250121.jpg
Vice Golf expanding into a ‘more accessible’ brand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 450 podium riders only.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 3, Anaheim 2 by the numbers: Podium parity
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Rutgers
Bruins v.s Badgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, start times, schedules, drivers and storylines

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jacknicklaus85_250121.jpg
Nicklaus: McIlroy ‘has a lot more majors in him’
nbc_dlb_qbsignificance_250121.jpg
Bills’ Allen ‘is playing cleanest football’ in NFL
nbc_golf_vicegolf_250121.jpg
Vice Golf expanding into a ‘more accessible’ brand

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ohio State Defeats Notre Dame 34-23: Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins pace the Buckeyes to their first National Championship since 2015

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battle for College Football Supremacy

  
Published January 20, 2025 02:00 PM EST
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Ohio State at Notre Dame

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day celebrate on the podium after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes scored on their first four possessions Monday Night and defeated the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 34-23 to win their 9th national championship.

Notre Dame scored 16 straight points to make it a game late in the 4th Quarter, but it was too much Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins with just enough Jeremiah Smith mixed in to propel the Buckeyes to the win and the crown as the best team in college football.

Howard threw for 231 yards and rushed for 57. Judkins rushed for 100 yards and caught 2 passes for 21 yards. Smith caught 5 balls for 88 yards.

Ohio State was the preseason #1 team in the nation and despite regular season losses to Oregon and Michigan finishes the season lifting the trophy.

Updates
Buckeyes finish dominant run through the Playoffs with a National Championship

Ohio State wins the first-ever 12-team college football playoff.
Ohio State returns to the top of College Football

Buckeyes hold off Notre Dame, 34-23, to claim the national title.

Will Howard completes 17 of 21 passes for 231 yards and Quinshon Judkins rushes 11 times for 100 yards.
Buckeyes kick 33-yard field goal with 25 seconds to Play

Ohio State builds lead to 34-23 with seconds to play.

Ryan Day and co. will leave Atlanta as National Champions.
Buckeyes convert on 3rd and Long

Will Howard completes a 57-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to give OSU a 1st down at the Notre Dame 9-yard line with 2-minutes to go.

Buckeyes closing in on a national title.
Irish strike to pull within 1 Score!

Riley Leonard throws a 30-yard TD to Jaden Greathouse.

Notre Dame then converts the 2-point conversion and the Irish keep hope alive!
Doink! Irish miss field goal attempt from 27 yards with 9:27 left in the 4th Quarter

Decision to go for the Field Goal down 16 mid 4th Quarter is questionable.
Buckeyes Fumble!

Notre Dame gets a much-needed fumble recovery at their own 21 to open the 4th Quarter.

Egbuka puts it on the carpet after a big gain.
Ohio State 15 minutes from a National Title

Buckeyes lead 31-15 after 3 Quarters.

Ohio State faces a 2nd and 8 from the Notre Dame 45 to open the 4th Quarter.
Notre Dame finds the endzone again to climb within 31-15

Riley Leonard throws a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Greathouse. Notre Dame completes the 2-point conversion to pull within 2 scores of the Buckeyes with 3:03 remaining in Quarter 3.
Auerbach puts the Ohio State presumed victory in historical perspective

Fielding Field Goal puts Buckeyes up 31-7

Ohio State turns the Notre Dame failed fake punt into 3 points on Jayden Fielding 46-yard field goal to extend lead.
Notre Dame Fake Punt Fails and Buckeyes Take Over on Downs

Ohio State in full control following incomplete pass from Steve Angeli to Jordan Faison on 4th Down with 11:18 remaining in the 3rd Quarter
Judkins with the Hat Trick!

Buckeye Tailback scores his third touchdown capping a 5 play, 75-yard Drive with a 1-yard run.

Judkins ran 3 times for 72 yards on the drive for the Buckeyes.
Judkins

Buckeyes dominating Statistically

Key stats from the 1st Half:

  • Riley Leonard completed 5 passes for 46 yards
  • Will Howard completed 14 passes for 144 yards
  • Buckeyes carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards (4.8 yards per attempt)
  • Notre Dame rushed 16 times for 47 yards (2.9 per attempt)
  • First Downs: Ohio State 15 / Notre Dame 6
  • Third Downs: Ohio State 6-6 / Notre Dame 2-6
Updated Odds from BetMGM

Ohio State (-10000) vs. Notre Dame (+1500)
Spread: Buckeyes -20.5
Total: 50.5
Halftime: Ohio State leads Notre Dame 21-7

Buckeyes score touchdowns on each of their possessions in the First Half. Quarterback Will Howard completed 14 of 15 passes for 144 yards in the first 30 minutes.

Judkins Scores Again. 21-7 Buckeyes!

Quinshon Judkins catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to give Ohio State a 2-score lead with 0:27 left before halftime.
Will Howard completes a 20-yard pass to Carnell Tate to move the chains for the Buckeyes.

Will Howard now 12-12 in the First Half as the Irish take a timeout.
2 minutes remain in the First Half

Ohio State back on offense facing a 3rd and 7 from their 45-yard line.
Auerbach Notes Will Howard’s Strong Start

Buckeyes Take the Lead!

Quinshon Judkins runs in from 9 yards out and the Buckeyes lead 14-7.

Ohio State drives 76 yards in just over 6 minutes to take their first lead of the game.
Buckeyes driving midway through the Second Quarter

Ohio State takes a timeout with a 1st and 10 at the Notre Dame 20 yard line.
Notre Dame punts to give the ball to Ohio State

Second drive for the Fighting Irish never gets started as penalties back up Notre Dame.

Ohio State takes over at its 24 with 12:21 remaining in the Second Quarter.
The TD for Smith

Ohio State Football on X: “1️⃣8️⃣———> 4️⃣ 🎯 https://t.co/5gMfJvNyzn” / X
We are tied at 7

Freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith scores from 8-yards out on a pass from Will Howard to tie the National Championship at 7.
1st Quarter is in the Books
Notre Dame 7
Ohio State 0

Buckeyes driving but Riley Leonard and Notre Dame’s 9-minute opening drive the story of the First Quarter
The Leonard Touchdown

Notre Dame Football on X: "🔟 MINUTE MASTERPIECE TOUCHDOWN IRISH #GoIrish https://t.co/lbX6S3AaFs” / X
The Perfect Start for Notre Dame

Nicole Auerbach on X: “That was the perfect start for Notre Dame. Strung together a bunch of first downs, ate a ton of clock & went for it (and got it) on fourth down twice.” / X
Notre Dame Leads 7-0

Riley Leonard scores from one yard out to give Notre Dame an early 7-0 lead.

The senior quarterback ran for 34 yards and threw for another 31 as the Irish chew up 9 minutes and strike first.
The Coin Toss

Ohio State calls Tails...and they win the Toss.
The Buckeyes defer to the second half and so the Fighting Irish will receive the opening kickoff.
NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach believes fans of the Buckeyes outnumber the Irish in Atlanta

(1) Nicole Auerbach on X: “Rough estimate is Ohio State fans outnumber Notre Dame fans 55-45 or 60-40. It’s fairly even.” / X
The Importance of Grabbing the Lead

Notre Dame and Ohio State have controlled the scoreboard the majority of these playoffs.

The Fighting Irish have trailed for only 26:25 through three games and the Buckeyes have yet to trail in the postseason.

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame - a Handful of Player Props to Bet
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship Team Arrivals
The 2025 National Championship Game: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State - Best bets in the Player Prop Market
Best Bets for Notre Dame and Ohio State
Travis Scott will be performing at Halftime

The Houston rapper will debut the long-awaited “4X4” live at halftime tonight.

(1) Ohio State Football on X: ".@trvisXX in the 🏠 #GoBucks https://t.co/WmeNstbvHi” / X
All-America Jeremiah Smith Warms Up

Will the Buckeye phenom light it up tonight?

(1) Ohio State Football on X: ".@Jermiah_Smith1 🔒 https://t.co/2yeSRpbGvp” / X
Notre Dame Royalty in the House

(1) Notre Dame Football on X: “Joe and Cactus Jack ☘️ #GoIrish | #CFBPlayoff https://t.co/DqXiVkQbvj” / X
60 Minutes Until Kickoff

We inch closer to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State for the National Championship of College Football.
Coach Vrabel is on Record

(1) New England Patriots on X: “O H - - @OhioStateFB | @CFBPlayoff https://t.co/qTY0btb04h” / X
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: All-Time Series

This is the ninth meeting between these universities. Ohio State has won six of the eight meetings. They last met in 2023, and the Buckeyes defeated the Irish, 17-14, on the road in South Bend, IN.
BetMGM is Offering a Boost for Tonight’s Title Game
ATL_MS_1745632_Instagram-Twitter-1080x1080 v1.jpg

Still Thinking of Going to the Game tonight?

While the majority of tickets are sold out already, tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com...but you’ll pay a premium for them.
You may get lucky and find a ticket for under $3000 but probably will pay closer to $3500...and you won’t be sitting close to the field. Those are the prices for seats in the Upper Bowl.
The Buckeyes are in the House

(1) Ohio State Football on X: “Taking it all in…playing on the big stage 🔜 @whoward_ | @CFBPlayoff https://t.co/UbLszUpltp” / X
Updated Odds for the Title Game

Ohio State Buckeyes (-450) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+340)
Spread: Buckeyes -8.5
Total: 45.5
The Irish have Arrived

(1) College Football Playoff on X: “The Irish are HERE 🍀 #CFBPlayoff • #GoIrish https://t.co/KikFOLD2dF” / X
National Championship Fun Fact: The Mascots
By
Sarah Hughes
  

Both mascots are said to have luck on their side.

Ohio State’s Buckeye is a small nut that comes from the buckeye tree, Ohio’s official state tree, which is said to bring good luck. The Buckeye mascot on the sideline is Brutus, who has been the mascot since 1965.

Notre Dame’s mascot is the Leprechaun, in keeping with Irish folklore. Like Ohio State’s Brutus, the Leprechaun became the official mascot in 1965.
Former Notre Dame safety and current Baltimore Raven Kyle Hamilton welcomes fans of the Irish to the Title Game

Notre Dame Football on X: “1️⃣ play 1️⃣ life Here come the Irish ☘️ #GoIrish | Game 16 🎧 @Jeezy “I Luv It” @defjam #DefJam40th https://t.co/y07nBxBR75" / X
The Path to the Title Game for Ohio State and Notre Dame
By
Sarah Hughes
  

Ohio State and Notre Dame have, in many ways, taken similar paths to reach the national championship game.

Ohio State entered the season with expectations to end up exactly where they are, after using the offseason to build an all-star roster featuring seasoned veterans and big-name transfers. Their road here had bumps, though: the Buckeyes lost at Oregon in mid-October in a tough one-point game but rebounded and looked to finish the season strong. However, their rivals from Ann Arbor got the best of them again, as Michigan beat Ohio State for the fourth consecutive year. That meant that the Buckeyes missed the Big Ten Championship game but got a favorable draw in the playoff bracket, hosting a first-round game and then getting a rematch against Oregon in the quarterfinals. The team used the break after the Michigan loss wisely and came out looking brand new in the postseason, crushing Tennessee in the first round and putting on a dominant performance over the top-seeded Ducks in the Rose Bowl as well. The closest game in the Playoff for the Buckeyes came against Texas in the semifinals, but Ohio State’s defense made a difference time and time again to earn a 14-point victory in the Cotton Bowl.

Like Ohio State, Notre Dame came into the season with high expectations riding on a big-name transfer quarterback and an excellent defense. And also like Ohio State, the team suffered an embarrassing upset, losing to Northern Illinois at home in September. The Irish had to climb their way back into the top 12 of the rankings by winning the rest of the games on their schedule and did so in style most of the time. Because Notre Dame is independent, they also didn’t have to play in a conference championship game, and also hosted a first-round Playoff game, like Ohio State. The Irish cruised to victory at home against Indiana, then upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl with help from a couple big plays on defense and special teams. In the semifinal against Penn State, Notre Dame started slow but pulled themselves back into the game in the second half and won with a field goal as time expired.
LeBron James is Rooting for the Buckeyes Tonight

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: A Bettor’s Guide to the National Championship Game
NCAA Football: Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State
2025 College Football National Championship: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State - UPDATED Odds, best bets and trends
Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Ohio State Buckeyes Game Preview
It is Cold in Atlanta, but the Scene in Atlanta is Hot

College Football Playoff on X: “The cold never bothered the Buckeyes anyway 🥶 #CFBPlayoff • #GoBucks https://t.co/YPrZxO9p0E” / X
Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: The Head Coaches
By
Sarah Hughes
  

Monday will see a new head coach crowned national champion. The only active FBS head coaches with national titles are Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Ohio State’s Ryan Day has had chances in the postseason with the Buckeyes but never hoisted the trophy at the end of the season; college football fans will remember Ohio State’s last playoff game in Atlanta, the semifinal in 2022, when the Buckeyes lost to Georgia on a missed field goal as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. This is Marcus Freeman’s first appearance in the Playoff, in his third year coaching the Irish. There’s already history in his heritage, as he is the first Black coach and first Asian coach to make it to the national championship.
In the Age of the Megaconference, Notre Dame remains Independent
By
Nicole Auerbach
  
nbc_rtf_whenndhasball_250116.jpg
Notre Dame’s independence makes more sense than ever in the 12-team Playoff era
The new format bodes well for the school’s continued football independence, which has been an integral part of the Notre Dame experience for decades.

Who are you rolling with tonight?

National Championship Fun Fact

Notre Dame is tied for the second-most national championships since the beginning of the AP Poll (1936), behind only Alabama ... and tied with, yes, Ohio State.
Play like a Champion Today

Still Deciding Who to Root For?
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship Head Coaches News Conference
The neutral observer’s guide to the Notre Dame-Ohio State national championship
Both of these teams are extremely polarizing. But if you’ve got to root for someone, who should it be?
Get HYPED for the National Championship Game!

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: The Matchup at Quarterback
By
Sarah Hughes
  

The quarterback matchup on Monday night is one for the transfer portal age: Ohio State’s grad transfer Will Howard against Notre Dame’s senior transfer Riley Leonard. Howard joined the Buckeyes from Kansas State, while Leonard joined the Irish after three seasons at Duke. The two QBs have very different styles of play – Howard the pocket passer opposite Leonard’s run-heavy game. Leonard should make a difference with his legs in this game, while Howard’s impact will likely come in the more traditional passing sense, using his top-tier wide receiving corps.
Nobody is Smiling Prouder than Northern Illinois Tonight

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is Ready...Inside and Out

3’s a Charm for the Irish

Marcus Freeman looks to join an exclusive club as he seeks to win the national championship in just his third season in South Bend.

Here are the four who have accomplished the feat:
Lou Holtz went 12-0 in 1988
Dan Devine went 11-1 in 1977
Ara Parseghian went 9-0-1 in 1966
Frank Leahy went 9-1 in 1943

The Public is backing the Fighting Irish

The latest game odds courtesy of BetMGM:

Ohio State Buckeyes (-400) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+310)

Spread: Buckeyes -8.5

Total: 45.5

“If you include the futures market, we’ll be fine with either team taking home the trophy but Notre Dame moneyline betting will surely become an overall negative result by kickoff.” - Michael Ranftle, Sportsbook Sr. Trader, BetMGM

Most bet player props (tickets)
1. Jeremiyah Love under 42.5 rushing yards (-115)
2. Emeka Egbuka over 59.5 receiving yards (-115)
3. Aneyas Williams over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)
4. Will Howard over 245.5 passing yards (-115)
5. Jordan Faison under 35.5 receiving yards (-115)

Most bet players to score anytime touchdown (tickets)
1. Jeremiyah Love +140
2. Jeremiah Smith -140
3. Treveyon Henderson -105
4. Riley Leonard +125
5. Emeka Egbuka+145

Most bet players to score 1st touchdown (tickets)
1. Jeremiyah Love +800
2. Jeremiah Smith +450
3. Treveyon Henderson +600
4. Riley Leonard +900
5. Quinshon Judkins +550
Marcus Freeman no longer looks the part of a Risky Hire
Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame
How Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman went from risky hire to the cusp of a national championship
Ahead of the national title game, former athletic director Jack Swarbrick reflects on the traits that led him to hire Freeman as the head football coach three years ago.
Ryan Day Seeks Redemption...or has he Already Found It?

In reaching national championship game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day finds redemption - NBC Sports

ryanday_cfp.jpg
In reaching national championship game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day finds redemption
Seven weeks ago, Day’s Buckeyes had just lost to Michigan for the fourth straight time. How they responded to that defeat speaks volume about his coaching.
The Last 10 Champions of College Football

Here are the results of the previous 10 title games in college football:
2023 Michigan defeated Washington 34-13
2022 Georgia defeated TCU, 65-7
2021 Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18
2020 Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24
2019 LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25
2018 Clemson defeated Alabama, 44-16
2017 Alabama defeated Georgia in OT, 26-23
2016 Clemson defeated Alabama, 35-31
2015 Alabama defeated Clemson, 45-40
2014 Ohio State defeated Oregon, 42-20
How to Watch the National Championship Game

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Kickoff: 7:30P ET
Network: ESPN

How to watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Kickoff time, game preview for 2025 CFP National Championship game
Mentions
Notre_Dame.svg Notre Dame Fighting Irish Ohio_State.svg Ohio State Buckeyes College Football