Ohio State Defeats Notre Dame 34-23: Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins pace the Buckeyes to their first National Championship since 2015

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battle for College Football Supremacy
The Ohio State Buckeyes scored on their first four possessions Monday Night and defeated the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 34-23 to win their 9th national championship.
Notre Dame scored 16 straight points to make it a game late in the 4th Quarter, but it was too much Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins with just enough Jeremiah Smith mixed in to propel the Buckeyes to the win and the crown as the best team in college football.
Howard threw for 231 yards and rushed for 57. Judkins rushed for 100 yards and caught 2 passes for 21 yards. Smith caught 5 balls for 88 yards.
Ohio State was the preseason #1 team in the nation and despite regular season losses to Oregon and Michigan finishes the season lifting the trophy.
Ohio State wins the first-ever 12-team college football playoff.
Ohio State builds lead to 34-23 with seconds to play.
Ryan Day and co. will leave Atlanta as National Champions.
Will Howard completes a 57-yard pass to Jeremiah Smith to give OSU a 1st down at the Notre Dame 9-yard line with 2-minutes to go.
Buckeyes closing in on a national title.
Riley Leonard throws a 30-yard TD to Jaden Greathouse.
Notre Dame then converts the 2-point conversion and the Irish keep hope alive!
Decision to go for the Field Goal down 16 mid 4th Quarter is questionable.
Notre Dame gets a much-needed fumble recovery at their own 21 to open the 4th Quarter.
Egbuka puts it on the carpet after a big gain.
Buckeyes lead 31-15 after 3 Quarters.
Ohio State faces a 2nd and 8 from the Notre Dame 45 to open the 4th Quarter.
Riley Leonard throws a 34-yard touchdown pass to Jaden Greathouse. Notre Dame completes the 2-point conversion to pull within 2 scores of the Buckeyes with 3:03 remaining in Quarter 3.
Ohio State winning a national championship a year after Michigan is pretty crazy. Will be the first time we'll have back-to-back champions that are each other's primary rival since Auburn and Alabama went back-to-back in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 21, 2025
Ohio State turns the Notre Dame failed fake punt into 3 points on Jayden Fielding 46-yard field goal to extend lead.
Ohio State in full control following incomplete pass from Steve Angeli to Jordan Faison on 4th Down with 11:18 remaining in the 3rd Quarter
Buckeye Tailback scores his third touchdown capping a 5 play, 75-yard Drive with a 1-yard run.
Judkins ran 3 times for 72 yards on the drive for the Buckeyes.
Key stats from the 1st Half:
- Riley Leonard completed 5 passes for 46 yards
- Will Howard completed 14 passes for 144 yards
- Buckeyes carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards (4.8 yards per attempt)
- Notre Dame rushed 16 times for 47 yards (2.9 per attempt)
- First Downs: Ohio State 15 / Notre Dame 6
- Third Downs: Ohio State 6-6 / Notre Dame 2-6
Ohio State (-10000) vs. Notre Dame (+1500)
Spread: Buckeyes -20.5
Total: 50.5
Buckeyes score touchdowns on each of their possessions in the First Half. Quarterback Will Howard completed 14 of 15 passes for 144 yards in the first 30 minutes.
Quinshon Judkins catches a 6-yard touchdown pass from Will Howard to give Ohio State a 2-score lead with 0:27 left before halftime.
Will Howard now 12-12 in the First Half as the Irish take a timeout.
Ohio State back on offense facing a 3rd and 7 from their 45-yard line.
Will Howard is 8-of-8 through the air and has had two important runs. Great start.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 21, 2025
Quinshon Judkins runs in from 9 yards out and the Buckeyes lead 14-7.
Ohio State drives 76 yards in just over 6 minutes to take their first lead of the game.
Ohio State takes a timeout with a 1st and 10 at the Notre Dame 20 yard line.
Second drive for the Fighting Irish never gets started as penalties back up Notre Dame.
Ohio State takes over at its 24 with 12:21 remaining in the Second Quarter.
Freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith scores from 8-yards out on a pass from Will Howard to tie the National Championship at 7.
Buckeyes driving but Riley Leonard and Notre Dame’s 9-minute opening drive the story of the First Quarter
Riley Leonard scores from one yard out to give Notre Dame an early 7-0 lead.
The senior quarterback ran for 34 yards and threw for another 31 as the Irish chew up 9 minutes and strike first.
Ohio State calls Tails...and they win the Toss.
The Buckeyes defer to the second half and so the Fighting Irish will receive the opening kickoff.
Notre Dame and Ohio State have controlled the scoreboard the majority of these playoffs.
The Fighting Irish have trailed for only 26:25 through three games and the Buckeyes have yet to trail in the postseason.
The Houston rapper will debut the long-awaited “4X4” live at halftime tonight.
Will the Buckeye phenom light it up tonight?
We inch closer to Notre Dame vs. Ohio State for the National Championship of College Football.
This is the ninth meeting between these universities. Ohio State has won six of the eight meetings. They last met in 2023, and the Buckeyes defeated the Irish, 17-14, on the road in South Bend, IN.
While the majority of tickets are sold out already, tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com...but you’ll pay a premium for them.
You may get lucky and find a ticket for under $3000 but probably will pay closer to $3500...and you won’t be sitting close to the field. Those are the prices for seats in the Upper Bowl.
Ohio State Buckeyes (-450) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+340)
Spread: Buckeyes -8.5
Total: 45.5
Both mascots are said to have luck on their side.
Ohio State’s Buckeye is a small nut that comes from the buckeye tree, Ohio’s official state tree, which is said to bring good luck. The Buckeye mascot on the sideline is Brutus, who has been the mascot since 1965.
Notre Dame’s mascot is the Leprechaun, in keeping with Irish folklore. Like Ohio State’s Brutus, the Leprechaun became the official mascot in 1965.
Ohio State and Notre Dame have, in many ways, taken similar paths to reach the national championship game.
Ohio State entered the season with expectations to end up exactly where they are, after using the offseason to build an all-star roster featuring seasoned veterans and big-name transfers. Their road here had bumps, though: the Buckeyes lost at Oregon in mid-October in a tough one-point game but rebounded and looked to finish the season strong. However, their rivals from Ann Arbor got the best of them again, as Michigan beat Ohio State for the fourth consecutive year. That meant that the Buckeyes missed the Big Ten Championship game but got a favorable draw in the playoff bracket, hosting a first-round game and then getting a rematch against Oregon in the quarterfinals. The team used the break after the Michigan loss wisely and came out looking brand new in the postseason, crushing Tennessee in the first round and putting on a dominant performance over the top-seeded Ducks in the Rose Bowl as well. The closest game in the Playoff for the Buckeyes came against Texas in the semifinals, but Ohio State’s defense made a difference time and time again to earn a 14-point victory in the Cotton Bowl.
Like Ohio State, Notre Dame came into the season with high expectations riding on a big-name transfer quarterback and an excellent defense. And also like Ohio State, the team suffered an embarrassing upset, losing to Northern Illinois at home in September. The Irish had to climb their way back into the top 12 of the rankings by winning the rest of the games on their schedule and did so in style most of the time. Because Notre Dame is independent, they also didn’t have to play in a conference championship game, and also hosted a first-round Playoff game, like Ohio State. The Irish cruised to victory at home against Indiana, then upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl with help from a couple big plays on defense and special teams. In the semifinal against Penn State, Notre Dame started slow but pulled themselves back into the game in the second half and won with a field goal as time expired.
Monday will see a new head coach crowned national champion. The only active FBS head coaches with national titles are Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Ohio State’s Ryan Day has had chances in the postseason with the Buckeyes but never hoisted the trophy at the end of the season; college football fans will remember Ohio State’s last playoff game in Atlanta, the semifinal in 2022, when the Buckeyes lost to Georgia on a missed field goal as the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve. This is Marcus Freeman’s first appearance in the Playoff, in his third year coaching the Irish. There’s already history in his heritage, as he is the first Black coach and first Asian coach to make it to the national championship.
Notre Dame is tied for the second-most national championships since the beginning of the AP Poll (1936), behind only Alabama ... and tied with, yes, Ohio State.
The quarterback matchup on Monday night is one for the transfer portal age: Ohio State’s grad transfer Will Howard against Notre Dame’s senior transfer Riley Leonard. Howard joined the Buckeyes from Kansas State, while Leonard joined the Irish after three seasons at Duke. The two QBs have very different styles of play – Howard the pocket passer opposite Leonard’s run-heavy game. Leonard should make a difference with his legs in this game, while Howard’s impact will likely come in the more traditional passing sense, using his top-tier wide receiving corps.
Marcus Freeman looks to join an exclusive club as he seeks to win the national championship in just his third season in South Bend.
Here are the four who have accomplished the feat:
Lou Holtz went 12-0 in 1988
Dan Devine went 11-1 in 1977
Ara Parseghian went 9-0-1 in 1966
Frank Leahy went 9-1 in 1943
The latest game odds courtesy of BetMGM:
Ohio State Buckeyes (-400) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+310)
Spread: Buckeyes -8.5
Total: 45.5
“If you include the futures market, we’ll be fine with either team taking home the trophy but Notre Dame moneyline betting will surely become an overall negative result by kickoff.” - Michael Ranftle, Sportsbook Sr. Trader, BetMGM
Most bet player props (tickets)
1. Jeremiyah Love under 42.5 rushing yards (-115)
2. Emeka Egbuka over 59.5 receiving yards (-115)
3. Aneyas Williams over 24.5 receiving yards (-115)
4. Will Howard over 245.5 passing yards (-115)
5. Jordan Faison under 35.5 receiving yards (-115)
Most bet players to score anytime touchdown (tickets)
1. Jeremiyah Love +140
2. Jeremiah Smith -140
3. Treveyon Henderson -105
4. Riley Leonard +125
5. Emeka Egbuka+145
Most bet players to score 1st touchdown (tickets)
1. Jeremiyah Love +800
2. Jeremiah Smith +450
3. Treveyon Henderson +600
4. Riley Leonard +900
5. Quinshon Judkins +550
Here are the results of the previous 10 title games in college football:
2023 Michigan defeated Washington 34-13
2022 Georgia defeated TCU, 65-7
2021 Georgia defeated Alabama, 33-18
2020 Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24
2019 LSU defeated Clemson, 42-25
2018 Clemson defeated Alabama, 44-16
2017 Alabama defeated Georgia in OT, 26-23
2016 Clemson defeated Alabama, 35-31
2015 Alabama defeated Clemson, 45-40
2014 Ohio State defeated Oregon, 42-20
Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Kickoff: 7:30P ET
Network: ESPN
