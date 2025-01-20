Ohio State Defeats Notre Dame 34-23: Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins pace the Buckeyes to their first National Championship since 2015

The Ohio State Buckeyes scored on their first four possessions Monday Night and defeated the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame 34-23 to win their 9th national championship.

Notre Dame scored 16 straight points to make it a game late in the 4th Quarter, but it was too much Will Howard and Quinshon Judkins with just enough Jeremiah Smith mixed in to propel the Buckeyes to the win and the crown as the best team in college football.

Howard threw for 231 yards and rushed for 57. Judkins rushed for 100 yards and caught 2 passes for 21 yards. Smith caught 5 balls for 88 yards.

Ohio State was the preseason #1 team in the nation and despite regular season losses to Oregon and Michigan finishes the season lifting the trophy.

