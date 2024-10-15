2025 four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

118th Il Lombardia 2024
Pogačar wins 4th straight Tour of Lombardy with another trademark solo attack
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cdpnmr4byeetvkyrquck
Ranking the Contenders: Four-star Dante Allen
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
Bengals vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderep91_241014.jpg
Recapping 77th annual Motocross of Nations
nbc_golf_standrewscollegiaterd1_241014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

118th Il Lombardia 2024
Pogačar wins 4th straight Tour of Lombardy with another trademark solo attack
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/cdpnmr4byeetvkyrquck
Ranking the Contenders: Four-star Dante Allen
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
Bengals vs. Bills prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_smx_insiderep91_241014.jpg
Recapping 77th annual Motocross of Nations
nbc_golf_standrewscollegiaterd1_241014.jpg
Highlights: St Andrews Links Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_smith_241014.jpg
Analyzing Smith’s dominance for Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

2025 four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson

  • By
  • Ryan O’Bleness, Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Ryan O’Bleness, Recruiting Analyst
  
Published October 14, 2024 10:22 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Blake Hebert has flipped his commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson. He announced his decommitment from the Tigers on Monday evening, via social media.

“I’d like to start by thanking the Clemson coaching staff as well as the program itself for all they have done for me,” Hebert said in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “With that being said, I have chosen to withdraw my commitment and will spend my next 4 years at another institution. Romans 8:18.”

Minutes later, Hebert posted a commitment graphic to the Fighting Irish.


Hebert, who currently attends Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, originally committed to Clemson in June of 2023.

Notre Dame recently lost its longtime class of 2025 quarterback pledge in Deuce Knight, who originally committed to the Fighting Irish in September of 2023, but flipped to Auburn on Oct. 2.

Knight’s flip to Auburn meant that Notre Dame needed to find a replacement signal-caller ahead of the quickly approaching early signing period for the 2025 class on Dec. 4, and the Fighting Irish have found their guy in Hebert.

Two of Hebert’s high school teammates — four-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine and four-star safety Ethan Long — are currently committed to Notre Dame.


Hebert ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Connecticut and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the 2025 cycle.

He had additional offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.

Notre Dame’s 2025 class now includes 23 total commitments with Hebert in the fold, and ranks 13th nationally.

Clemson’s 2025 class decreases by one and now has 13 total commitments. It ranks 31st nationally.