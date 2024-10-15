2025 four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Blake Hebert has flipped his commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson. He announced his decommitment from the Tigers on Monday evening, via social media. “I’d like to start by thanking the Clemson coaching staff as well as the program itself for all they have done for me,” Hebert said in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “With that being said, I have chosen to withdraw my commitment and will spend my next 4 years at another institution. Romans 8:18.” Minutes later, Hebert posted a commitment graphic to the Fighting Irish.