2025 four-star QB Blake Hebert flips commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson
Class of 2025 four-star quarterback Blake Hebert has flipped his commitment to Notre Dame from Clemson. He announced his decommitment from the Tigers on Monday evening, via social media.
“I’d like to start by thanking the Clemson coaching staff as well as the program itself for all they have done for me,” Hebert said in a statement he posted on X (formerly Twitter). “With that being said, I have chosen to withdraw my commitment and will spend my next 4 years at another institution. Romans 8:18.”
Minutes later, Hebert posted a commitment graphic to the Fighting Irish.
HERE COME THE IRISH!☘️ #THINKBIG #committed pic.twitter.com/5opM3wSbt9
— Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) October 14, 2024
Hebert, who currently attends Brunswick School in Greenwich, Connecticut, originally committed to Clemson in June of 2023.
Notre Dame recently lost its longtime class of 2025 quarterback pledge in Deuce Knight, who originally committed to the Fighting Irish in September of 2023, but flipped to Auburn on Oct. 2.
Knight’s flip to Auburn meant that Notre Dame needed to find a replacement signal-caller ahead of the quickly approaching early signing period for the 2025 class on Dec. 4, and the Fighting Irish have found their guy in Hebert.
Two of Hebert’s high school teammates — four-star offensive tackle Matty Augustine and four-star safety Ethan Long — are currently committed to Notre Dame.
Hebert ranks as the No. 3 prospect in the state of Connecticut and the No. 17 pro-style quarterback in the 2025 cycle.
He had additional offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech and others.
Notre Dame’s 2025 class now includes 23 total commitments with Hebert in the fold, and ranks 13th nationally.
Clemson’s 2025 class decreases by one and now has 13 total commitments. It ranks 31st nationally.