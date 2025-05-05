Murillo's flick brings Forest level against Palace

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
French Open 2025: Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava earn USTA wild-card entries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New week presents new chance for Ryan Blaney after another disappointment
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
French Open 2025: Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava earn USTA wild-card entries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
New week presents new chance for Ryan Blaney after another disappointment
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
RBC Canadian Open officials say they are expecting two pro debuts this summer
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Top Clips
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Murillo's flick brings Forest level against Palace
May 5, 2025 04:27 PM
Neco Williams' effort is re-directed at goal thanks to a sneaky flick by Murillo and goes in to bring Nottingham Forest level with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Related Videos
02:07
Forest’s Champions League hopes dealt major blow
04:26
Eze’s penalty gives Palace 1-0 lead over Forest
03:16
Examining Chelsea’s superb counter-attack v. Reds
04:48
Alexander-Arnold doesn’t owe fans ‘anything’
03:58
Odegaard wants Arsenal to channel anger v. PSG
04:04
Top-5 race: Chelsea rising, Forest ‘limping’
02:44
Lavia ‘brings physicality’ to Chelsea’s midfield
11:46
PL Update: Chelsea stay in Champions League hunt
11:59
Extended HLs: Chelsea 3, Liverpool 1 Matchweek 35
03:07
Maresca: Chelsea ‘deserved to win’ v. Liverpool
03:31
Palmer opens up on goals drought, praises Caicedo
05:54
‘Impressive’ Chelsea edge past Liverpool
02:22
Palmer’s penalty gives Chelsea 3-1 lead over Reds
42
Van Dijk’s header gives Liverpool life v. Chelsea
01:34
Quansah’s own goal doubles Chelsea’s lead
12:17
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Newcastle Matchweek 35
01:14
Liverpool receive Guard of Honor from Chelsea
01:14
Fernandez blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool
16:58
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man United Matchweek 35
08:05
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 35
03:46
Isak’s penalty brings Magpies level with Brighton
48
Diallo’s strike gives Man United late hope
50
Garnacho pulls one back against Brentford
02:43
Wissa taps in Brentford’s fourth v. Man United
01:36
Schade’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Man United
01:22
Bowen’s nutmeg brings West Ham level with Spurs
01:35
Schade’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead
01:14
Minteh blasts Brighton ahead of Newcastle
01:14
Odobert makes it 1-0 for Spurs against West Ham
01:09
Shaw’s own goal brings Brentford level v. Man Utd
Latest Clips
01:43
Champions Tour pres: We’ll be ready if Tiger joins
11:12
Ryu gets ‘shot of confidence’ with bounceback win
12:18
Harden’s legacy complicated by Game 7 ‘no-shows’
06:31
Popovich stepping down as head coach of Spurs
01:18
How much longer will QB Stafford play for Rams?
08:37
Roundtable: Pace, Trump’s Open wish, grilling Lav
01:41
Add Orioles’ Mayo, Athletics’ Hoglund in fantasy
08:43
Roundtable: Scottie rout, Bryson wins, Spieth PGA?
01:22
Fantasy implications of Dell likely missing season
01:33
What Casas’ injury means for Red Sox at first base
01:32
Burnes nursing shoulder injury amid slow start
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
07:51
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?
03:15
Packers hope Golden can become their ‘marquee’ WR
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
18:56
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 2
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
01:36
Barcelona in ‘great buy-low spot’ vs. Inter Milan
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
04:29
Gabriel is small, but he has great physical tools
15:21
Simms gives play-by-play of family’s No. 11 debate
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
02:08
Lean Pacers, Over in Game 2 against Cavaliers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue