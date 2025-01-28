2026 four-star Hudson Parliament commits to Iowa

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





Iowa got more good news on Monday with another huge commitment. That’s because four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament announced his commitment to the program. This comes closely after a terrific Junior Day visit that allowed him to build an even stronger bond with the staff and players. “I get stronger feelings for Iowa every time I’m here,” Parliament said after the weekend visit. “The best part of the day was conversations with Coach Ferentz, Coach Barnett, Coach Lester & Coach LeVar Woods. The Q&A Session with current OL players was good too.”



Iowa is cleaning up with its top targets on the offensive line for the 2026 class. Spots are limited for the team and with its history at the position they have been able to get verbals from players high on the board. Landing Parliament is also a bigger deal because it keeps away from conference foes. Minnesota and Nebraska were the biggest competition for him so this victory on the trail feels even sweeter. The South Dakota native is the second offensive lineman that visited for Junior Day to join the Hawkeyes 2026 recruiting class. Minnesota three-star Owen Linder joined the fold on Sunday. Iowa City standout Colin Whitters joined the class on Monday. Iowa now has verbal pledges from four offensive linemen in the class.

WHAT PARLIAMENT BRINGS TO THE HAWKEYES