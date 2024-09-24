Five Florida players that could hit the portal if Billy Napier is fired



Collins was one of the best freshmen defenders in the nation last season. He was named to the Freshman All-SEC team after racking up 15 quarterback hurries, two quarterback hits, three sacks, one forced fumble and 16 tackles according to PFF. This season has been the total opposite for Collins. He hasn’t recorded a single pressure or tackle through three games. Sometimes players look to the transfer portal for a fresh start and it’s possible Collins takes that under consideration.



Another former Freshman All-SEC performer, James earned the honor after posting two sacks, three quarterback hurries, 29 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup, according to PFF. His stats improved during his sophomore campaign but he hasn’t exactly blossomed into the dominant linebacker that his physical tools indicated he would. James could have a tough decision to make regarding the remainder of his college eligibility.



A five-star in the 2024 recruiting class, Lagway could have an argument to be the top overall transfer prospect if he decided to enter the portal. The talent Lagway brings to the field is easy to see and, even though the statistics aren’t pretty, he has coaches and scouts really excited about his potential. If Napier gets let go following this week’s game at Mississippi State and Lagway decides to enter the portal, he’ll preserve his redshirt by only playing in four games. Another factor for the talented quarterback to consider before making a decision one way or the other.



Slaughter, Florida’s starting center, will have another year of eligibility after this season. So far this season, PFF has graded Slaughter as the nation’s best pass blocking center. As a run blocker he’s also graded out in the top 20 and his overall offensive grade is 10th-highest in the nation for centers. If he doesn’t choose to enter the NFL Draft after the season and wants to play his final year of college football somewhere other than Gainesville, Slaughter will have the chance to do so.



A freshman All-American last season, Wilson is one of the most promising young receivers in the nation. Last year he caught six touchdowns, 62 passes and amassed 538 receiving yards despite uneven quarterback play. Of those 538 receiving yards, 480 of them were yards after the catch, which is an impressive total. Wilson is currently battling a lower body injury but he’ll still be one of the most coveted receivers in the transfer portal if he decides to make that move.

