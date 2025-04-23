Phillies at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 23

Its Wednesday, April 23 and the Phillies (13-11) are in Queens to take on the Mets (17-7) in the finale of their three-game series.

Zack Wheeler is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia against David Peterson for New York.

The Phillies are looking to avoid being swept following last night’s 5-1 loss. The Mets won their sixth straight thanks to another three hits from Francisco Lindor and five innings of one-run ball from Griffin Canning.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Phillies at Mets

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: NBCSP, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Phillies at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Phillies (-120), Mets (+100)

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Phillies at Mets

Pitching matchup for April 23, 2025: Zack Wheeler vs. David Peterson

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-1, 3.73 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 vs. Miami - 7IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 13Ks Mets: David Peterson (1-1, 3.27 ERA)

Last outing: 4/18 vs. St. Louis - 5.1IP, 3ER, 7H 0BB, 9Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies at Mets

The Mets have won 14 of their last 17 home games against divisional opponents

The Over is 7-4 in the Phillies’ matchups against NL East teams this season

Alec Bohm has hit safely in 9 straight games for Philadelphia (11-35)

has hit safely in 9 straight games for Philadelphia (11-35) Francisco Lindor has 8 hits in his last 13ABs over the past three games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Phillies and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Phillies and the Mets:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

