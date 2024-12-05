Five-star QB Bryce Underwood signs with Michigan

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith is taking a look at the recruitment of five-stars in the 2025 class as they send in their letters of intent.



We are likely going to look back at Bryce Underwood’s recruitment as a watershed moment that changed the landscape of college football recruiting. The talented five-star prospect was committed to LSU for almost a full year before deciding to flip his commitment to Michigan.

That is until Michigan reignited talks with him powered by a reported $10M+ NIL package. When the story is written about NIL becoming an enormous part of college football recruiting, Underwood’s recruitment will be cited. But there are many reasons why Michigan went all in to land the in-state prospect.

He’s physically gifted at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds with room to add muscle to his frame. Underwood is a terrific athlete which he showed off plenty during his senior season. He’s terrific in the RPO game and can run zone read plays. The Belleville star has a huge arm and can make all the throws. He’s an electric playmaker that is a big play machine.