 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Title window slammed shut in Brew City
nbc_roto_preaknesspreview_250512.jpg
Journalism leads talented field of horses ready to step up at 2025 Preakness Stakes
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Rays at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 15

Top Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Dallas Mavericks
Milwaukee Bucks 2024-25 fantasy basketball season recap: Title window slammed shut in Brew City
nbc_roto_preaknesspreview_250512.jpg
Journalism leads talented field of horses ready to step up at 2025 Preakness Stakes
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
Rays at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 15

Top Clips

vikingsvideo.jpg
MIN recruits tattoo help in schedule release video
chargersschedulerelease.jpg
Reacting to Chargers’ 2025 schedule release video
snfschedule.jpg
Analyzing 2025 Sunday Night Football schedule

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR issues stiff penalties to Chris Buescher and his RFK Racing team for Kansas violation

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:48 AM

NASCAR issued severe penalties Thursday to Chris Buescher and his team for a violation with the team’s front bumper cover.

NASCAR docked Buescher and the team 60 points each and five playoff points each. NASCAR also suspended crew chief Scott Graves for the next two races and fined the team $75,000 for the L1 infraction. The suspension to Graves covers this weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and next weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
All-Star Race North Wilkesboro weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Cup and Truck
The North Carolina short track will play host to the All-Star Race for the third consecutive season.

Buescher was 12th in the points — in a playoff spot — after his eighth-place finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway. The penalty drops him to 24th in the standings.

He’s now 27 points out of the final playoff spot with 14 races left in the regular season. Buescher’s RFK Racing teammate, Ryan Preece, moves up into the final playoff spot with Buescher’s penalty.

NASCAR cited the team for violating Section 14.5.4.G, which states: “The front fascia may be strengthened on the inner surface with bonded on non-metallic materials in the area contacting the bumper foam and up to 2 inches further in all directions.”

Buescher’s car was one of two taken to NASCAR’s R&D Center after the Kansas race. NASCAR issued no other penalties Thursday.

Here is a look at the updated playoff standings after Buescher’s penalty (names in yellow are those who have won this season):

Updated Cup playoff standings.jpg