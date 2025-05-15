NASCAR issues stiff penalties to Chris Buescher and his RFK Racing team for Kansas violation

NASCAR issued severe penalties Thursday to Chris Buescher and his team for a violation with the team’s front bumper cover.

NASCAR docked Buescher and the team 60 points each and five playoff points each. NASCAR also suspended crew chief Scott Graves for the next two races and fined the team $75,000 for the L1 infraction. The suspension to Graves covers this weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and next weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Buescher was 12th in the points — in a playoff spot — after his eighth-place finish last weekend at Kansas Speedway. The penalty drops him to 24th in the standings.

He’s now 27 points out of the final playoff spot with 14 races left in the regular season. Buescher’s RFK Racing teammate, Ryan Preece, moves up into the final playoff spot with Buescher’s penalty.

NASCAR cited the team for violating Section 14.5.4.G, which states: “The front fascia may be strengthened on the inner surface with bonded on non-metallic materials in the area contacting the bumper foam and up to 2 inches further in all directions.”

Buescher’s car was one of two taken to NASCAR’s R&D Center after the Kansas race. NASCAR issued no other penalties Thursday.

Here is a look at the updated playoff standings after Buescher’s penalty (names in yellow are those who have won this season):