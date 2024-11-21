Four-star DB Elijah Dotson flips to Michigan

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



That’s because newly-minted four-star defensive back Elijah Dotson announced he was flipping from Pittsburgh to Michigan. The Belleville (Mich.) High star had been committed to Pitt since May. Things picked up between him in Michigan in a big way recently and he took an official visit for the matchup with Oregon.



The best players in the state become ‘Michigan Men.’ That’s something that coach Sherrone Moore would love to make a tentpole of his tenure leading the program. With Dotson in the fold, Michigan has commitments from several of the top players in the state. He joins four-star defensive end Bobby Kanka and four-star offensive lineman Avery Gach in the class.

The elite players in the state are mostly staying home and going to Ann Arbor. We’ll see what happens with Dotson’s teammate, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, but the trends statewide are becoming clear. They favor Big Blue. We’ll see if that holds true for Underwood in the end.

There is another subplot here that makes this flip sweeter for Big Blue. Dotson was also pursued heavily by rival Michigan State. The Spartans really wanted Dotson to be a cornerstone of the new program under coach Jonathan Smith.

Instead he’ll play for the Wolverines.