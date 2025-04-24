WNBA training camps opening. Here’s why not every draft pick will make her team’s roster

NEW YORK — WNBA training camps are set to open and there’s no doubt that No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers is primed for a pro career in the league.

Not all 38 selections from this year’s draft will have such assurances. The WNBA potentially has 156 coveted roster spots among 13 teams, and other options for pro careers in women’s basketball either in the U.S. or overseas are scarce. Teams can have up to 12 players on their rosters if they fit under the league’s salary cap, but most franchises carry only 11.

It’s a sharp contrast from men’s prospects who don’t make NBA rosters. They have other opportunities, including more overseas options and playing in the G League.

The NBA also has 30 teams with 15 players allowed on the regular-season roster, so there are more spots available.

Why don’t all WNBA draft picks make team rosters?

There’s a simple reason why being among those 38 draft picks doesn’t ensure a roster spot: Most of the spots will be taken by returning players.

Last year’s draft class headlined by Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese had 13 players make opening day rosters, which was down two from the previous season and four from 2022. Many teams draft international players to stash them overseas until potentially having them join the franchise at a future date.

Players have tried to carve out a WNBA chance by playing professionally overseas, but those jobs also are at a premium. Brittney Griner’s nine-month incarceration in Moscow along with the war in Ukraine have led to the elimination of dozens of potential jobs in Russia.

Will the top college stars make it in the WNBA?

Bueckers, the UConn standout, was picked first overall by the Dallas Wings and is poised to be the cornerstone of the franchise. Notre Dame’s Sonia Citron (No. 3 Washington), Southern California’s Kiki Iriafen (No. 4 Washington) and Kentucky’s Georgia Amoore (No. 6 Washington) all are in a good spot to play on teams that are rebuilding this season.

The Connecticut Sun also are in rebuild mode, which gives No. 7 Aneesah Morrow of LSU and No. 8 Saniya Rivers of N.C. State a good chance to contribute.

It will be a lot harder for second- and third-round picks to remain in the WNBA after training camp.

More WNBA roster spots on the way

Of course, it’s disappointing for players who come so close to fulfilling their WNBA dreams but get squeezed out because of numbers. However, it also can be a big deal for fans who no longer get to see a favorite college player on the court.

The league is adding two more expansion teams in 2026, with Portland and Toronto being awarded franchises. That will open up potentially two dozen more jobs.