Rangers at Athletics prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 24

It’s Thursday, April 24, and the Rangers (14-10) take on the Athletics (11-13). Jacob deGrom is slated to take the mound for Texas against J.T. Ginn for the Athletics.

The Athletics won yesterday’s game against Rangers.

Kumar Rocker was on the mound for the Rangers. He only made it through 1.2 innings before giving up five runs on seven hits.

JP Sears picked up another win last night with a dominant performance. He went 5.0 innings and gave up just two earned runs.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Athletics

Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025

Time: 10:05PM EST

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, Rangers Sports Network, Victory+

Odds for the Rangers at the Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (-150), Athletics (+126)

Spread: Rangers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Athletics

Pitching matchup for April 24, 2025: Jacob deGrom vs. J.T. Ginn

Rangers: Jacob deGrom , (0-1, 3.32 ERA)

Last outing (vs LA Dodgers, 4/18): 7.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts Athletics: J.T. Ginn , (1-1, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing (vs Milwakuee Brewers, 4/18): 4.2 Innings Pitched, 3 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 7 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Athletics

The Athletics have lost 6 of 10 games this season following a win

The Over is 12-8 in the Rangers’ last 10 games on the road and the Athletics’ last 10 at home combined



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rangers and the Athletics

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Texas Rangers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Oakland Athletics at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

