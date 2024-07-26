Four-star DE Max Granville reclassifies to 2024, enrolls at Penn State



In the midst of the summer busy season of recruiting and visits once again under way, we have a bit of a different kind of news with a four-star prospect in Texas. Sugar Land (Texas) Fort Bend Christian four-star defensive end Max Granville, who committed to Penn State in June, has reclassified to the 2024 class. With that move, he has enrolled at Penn State and will be in Happy Valley for the fall season. Granville was ranked as the No. 220 overall prospect and No. 9 weakside defensive end in the 2025 cycle.



Granville talked through his process that led to James Franklin and his staff winning out. “Just the [defensive] ends they’ve been producing in the past couple years. Chop [Robinson], Adisa Isaac, and [Micah] Parsons. I know some of them were on a different staff, but the defense hasn’t changed much. And I believe in coach (Tom) Allenas a coordinator and I think they’re gonna be able to do the same things. I think the strength and conditioning over there has pretty much everything I need. It has also has everything I wanted in the school.” “I’ve been leaning towards Penn State ever since my official visit really. My mind went back and forth the whole process, but when you take a step back and take emotion out of it, I think Penn State has the best to offer in my situation and I’m gonna be developed there. Yesterday at the airport coming back from Oklahoma, I talked through things with my dad and I kind of knew then I was like 95 percent Penn State. Then this morning it was about 100 percent.” Granville becomes the 26th addition in the 2024 class for Penn State. Prior to this move, the Nittany Lions’ class ranked No. 17 in the 2024 cycle.

