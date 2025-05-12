Angels at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 12

Its Monday, May 12 and the Angels (16-23) are in San Diego to take on the Padres (25-14). Yusei Kikuchi is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Michael King for San Diego.

The Padres are coming off a 9-3 loss to the Rockies yesterday, but won the series 2-1. Nick Pivetta struggled last night. He gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.0 innings pitched.

The Angels lost yesterday 7-3 to the Orioles and fell in the series 2-1. Tyler Anderson wasn’t bad on the mound. He only gave up one earned run in 5.0 innings pitched. Despite his efforts, the Angels still lost.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Angels at Padres

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Time: 9:40PM EST

Site: Petco Park

City: San Diego, CA

Network/Streaming: Padres.TV, Fanduesl Sports Network West

Odds for the Angels at the Padres

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Angels (+181), Padres (-219)

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Angels at Padres

Pitching matchup for May 12, 2025: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Michael King

Angels: Yusei Kikuchi , (0-4, 3.83 ERA)

Last outing (Toronto Blue Jays, 5/7): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Padres: Michael King , (4-1, 2.22 ERA)

Last outing: (New York, Yankees, 5/6): 6.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Angels at Padres

The Padres have won 4 straight home games against the Angels

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Angels and the Padres have stayed under the Total

The Angels have covered in their last 3 games against the Padres

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Angels and the Padres

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Angels and the Padres:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Diego Padres on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

