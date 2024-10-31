Loss of Carter Smith adds urgency to Michigan’s Bryce Underwood pursuit

Michigan’s pursuit of five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is committed to LSU, just took another turn.

Something was lost in Michigan fans’ excitement at the possibility of landing Underwood. The fact that the team had a quarterback commit already. That was true up until Wednesday night. That’s when four-star Carter Smith announced he would be decommitting from the team.



Michigan’s pursuit of Underwood has gotten very public. That was bound to have some ripple effects. It was just an internet whisper that Michigan was re-igniting its pursuit of Underwood two weeks ago.

Now there are several reports that Michigan has put together a significant NIL package to flip the LSU commit to Ann Arbor.

Things move very quickly in the world of recruiting. We are only six weeks or so away from the early signing period. But we’ve heard nothing on the record from Underwood or anyone in his camp about this. Underwood is in an outstanding position to negotiate with both LSU and Michigan.

Obviously, LSU doesn’t want to lose the No. 2 prospect in the Rivals250.

They have likely already planned to give Underwood an enormous NIL package. Coach Brian Kelly and his staff can also sell the reasons Underwood committed in the first place. The relationship with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan is still strong. Underwood will play with future NFL Draft picks at wide receiver in Baton Rouge.

Those things still exist. LSU will push those factors.

Michigan wants to make a big splash that could change the course of coach Sherrone Moore’s tenure at the program. There has been a lot of talk about the NIL package Michigan is putting together. It could be boosted by Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy. It’s been discussed privately that Michigan will not be outbid for the five-star.

But money isn’t the only factor.

There is an X-factor to consider. How much (if at all) does Underwood care about being a hero within the state? His high school is 17 miles away from The Big House. The buzz for Michigan football would be bigger than last year’s big flip when Dylan Raiola picked Nebraska after being committed to Georgia. That could help the program land other blue-chip prospects.

We don’t know the answer to that yet but Michigan certainly hopes it plays a role.

The pursuit of Underwood was not mentioned by Smith as the reason for the announcement on Wednesday night. But we can all read between the lines.

Michigan is going all in to get the in-state superstar which would give the program a major jolt.