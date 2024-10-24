Michigan is running out of options to fix its QB mess

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



Nothing is working at quarterback for Michigan. The Wolverines tried former walk-on Davis Warren to start the season but after a woeful performance against Arkansas State, first-year coach Sherrone Moore turned to Alex Orji. The former three-star led Michigan to a win over USC but threw only 12 passes and had 32 passing yards in that 27-24 victory. Seventh-year transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle, who played at Utah and then Indiana before coming to Ann Arbor, stepped in and while the Wolverines are throwing the ball more in their last two games, both were losses to Washington and Illinois.



Heading into the Michigan State week, Moore was asked who would be the starter Saturday. He deferred and talked about what he’s looking for to make that decision. “We’ll see as we practice this week,” Moore said. “Just taking care of the ball. That’s going to be the No. 1 priority, that’s going to be the biggest thing. You want big plays. You want efficiency. But we have to take care of the football. That would be the No. 1 priority.” After losing first-rounder JJ McCarthy to the NFL after Michigan’s national championship season, it seems like the Wolverines either trusted players who weren’t up to the challenge or misread the quarterback market entirely. Asked why Moore didn’t go to the transfer portal for a quarterback after last season, Moore ran a misdirection play. “There are a lot of different factors and things we can talk about but ultimately for us we have to focus on today and focus on who we have on the roster and making sure we can do everything we can to win,” Moore said. Through a 4-3 start, Michigan is dead last in the Big Ten in most passing categories. The Wolverines have thrown only four more passes than Iowa but have fewer completions and touchdowns and five more interceptions than the Hawkeyes. Warren and Tuttle have more picks than touchdowns. Opponents are throwing for nearly double the passing yards. Frustration has run so high that Michigan alum and multi-millionaire Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy - for publicity or not - has stated he’s willing to pay big bucks in NIL to get a quarterback for Michigan every year. There has been chatter this week that Michigan has re-engaged - or at least tried to - with five-star LSU quarterback commit Bryce Underwood from Belleville, Mich., some 30 minutes away.

