Lipscomb’s Lennie Acuff is heading home to Alabama to take job at Samford
Arizona hires Buffalo’s Becky Burke as women’s basketball coach
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action

PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Lipscomb’s Lennie Acuff is heading home to Alabama to take job at Samford
Arizona hires Buffalo’s Becky Burke as women’s basketball coach
Goals aplenty! A season-high four hat tricks in Wednesday’s NHL action

PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Revisiting Luka’s fractured relationship with Mavs

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Billie Jean Cup Finals moves to September in China to suit top players’ schedule

  
Published April 10, 2025 11:06 AM

LONDON — The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup were brought forward two months on Thursday to September.

The new Sept. 16-21 schedule in Shenzhen, China, better aligns with the calendar for top women’s tennis players, organizers said. Shenzen hosts the finals each year through 2027.

After the U.S. Open ends on Sept. 7, the WTA tour moves to Asia for the China Open from Sept. 24 in Beijing. The tour then stays in China for the Wuhan Open.

Billie Jean King Cup defending champion Italy and host China will be in the eight-team lineup. Italy won a 12-nation tournament last November in Malaga, Spain.

The other finalists will be winners of six qualifying groups played this weekend in Australia, the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia.