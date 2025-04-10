Billie Jean Cup Finals moves to September in China to suit top players’ schedule

LONDON — The finals of the Billie Jean King Cup were brought forward two months on Thursday to September.

The new Sept. 16-21 schedule in Shenzhen, China, better aligns with the calendar for top women’s tennis players, organizers said. Shenzen hosts the finals each year through 2027.

After the U.S. Open ends on Sept. 7, the WTA tour moves to Asia for the China Open from Sept. 24 in Beijing. The tour then stays in China for the Wuhan Open.

Billie Jean King Cup defending champion Italy and host China will be in the eight-team lineup. Italy won a 12-nation tournament last November in Malaga, Spain.

The other finalists will be winners of six qualifying groups played this weekend in Australia, the Czech Republic, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland and Slovakia.