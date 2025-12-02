 Skip navigation
Andy Murray doesn’t regret ‘disappointing’ coaching stint with Novak Djokovic

  
Published December 2, 2025 01:41 AM
Syndication: Desert Sun

Andy Murray (left) chats with Novak Djokovic as he takes a break from his practice session at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LONDON — Andy Murray says he was “disappointed” with Novak Djokovic’s results during his time coaching his former rival.

Murray joined Djokovic’s coaching team in November 2024 just three months after the 38-year-old Scot ended his own playing career at the Paris Olympics.

But it proved a short six-month partnership as the pair was together for only the Australian Open and five other tournaments this year.

“I look back on it and I’m glad that I did it,” Murray told The Tennis Podcast.

“It’s an amazing experience that I’ve had. It didn’t last long but I put everything into it. I was disappointed. Probably didn’t get the results I would have liked for him.

“It was a good opportunity because I felt I wanted to coach at some stage and if I didn’t take it I might look back and think it would have been really interesting, I could have learned a lot, or potentially regretted it.”

Djokovic overcame Carlos Alcaraz to reach the semifinals at the Australian Open but in the process he tore his left hamstring. The 24-time Grand Slam champion then retired after one set against Alexander Zverev and was booed off the court.

When he returned, the 38-year-old Serb suffered opening losses in Qatar and Indian Wells. Then he reached the Miami Open final but lost to Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

Murray initially planned to coach Djokovic to the French Open but the partnership ended in May after first-up defeats on clay in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

“It was going well initially and it was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament,” Murray said.

“After the injury it was certainly a difficult few months for him but also I think for the team and all of us. I learned a lot about what coaching is. I was fully invested, tried my hardest to help, and made some good relationships along the way with his team.”